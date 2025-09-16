Fierce Pharma Week, Produced by Questex’s Fierce Pharma, Delivered a Record-Breaking Event with 3,000 Pharmaceutical Professionals

United Pharma Marketing, PR & Communications, New Product Planning & Commercialization and Medical Affairs Communities to Explore the Future of Pharma

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fierce Pharma Week, the premier gathering for pharmaceutical industry leaders, produced by Questex’s Fierce Pharma, successfully delivered a record-breaking event. Three thousand executives, innovators and strategic decision-makers explored the forces shaping the future of pharma. Fierce Pharma Week took place September 8-11 in Philadelphia, PA.

The event offered tailored content tracks and community zones dedicated to the Pharma Marketing, PR & Communications, Commercialization and Medical Affairs communities, enabling attendees to learn, network and engage across disciplines.

The Conference Program tackled the most critical issues in cross-functional communication, go-to-market strategy, commercialization and customer engagement. With more than 190 sessions across multiple content tracks, Fierce Pharma Week featured keynotes, panels, sessions and case studies with thought leaders from across the life sciences ecosystem.

With a strong focus on storytelling, Fierce Pharma Week brought together a star-studded lineup of personalities to deliver powerful stories of resilience and healing including:

Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler

American lifestyle icon Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Former NFL quarterback, entrepreneur, broadcaster and healthcare advocate Ron Jaworski

Health futurist John Duffield

Additionally, more than 400 industry thought leaders from Adaptimmune, AbbVie, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Brown University, Ensysce, Genmab, GSK, HEALTH@WPP, Hims & Hers, Johnson & Johnson, Luck Fupus, LLC, Melinta Therapeutics, NBCUniversal, Pfizer, Regeneron, Shionogi, Sanofi US GenMeds, Takeda, University of Illinois Cancer Center and more presented at the conference.

Highlights of Fierce Pharma Week

The Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards honored the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. In conjunction, the third annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival took place. View the winners here.

honored the most compelling, influential and innovative pharma companies and their agencies. The awards program celebrates the innovators and leaders that are making a difference and meeting global health challenges. In conjunction, the third annual CINEHEALTH International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival took place. View the winners here. The Exhibit Hall buzzed with over 125 partners where attendees explored innovative solutions.

The Spotlight Stage offered deep dives into specific topics, product demos and introductions to new services.

Attendees participated in over a dozen experiential activations including a Headshot Lounge, a Puppy Park, Aura Readings, an Aromatherapy Bar and more.

Jennifer Woods, VP/Market Leader, Life Sciences/Healthcare Events said, “We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming success of the inaugural Fierce Pharma Week. The event brought together the brightest minds across the pharmaceutical industry to break down silos, share perspectives and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of healthcare. Our program captured the energy, challenges and transformation driving the industry forward and offered actionable insights. Fierce Pharma Week is more than an event—it’s a platform for meaningful dialogue, strategic innovation and community building. We look forward to uniting the industry next year at Fierce Pharma Week 2026.”

Fierce Pharma Week takes place virtually September 24-26. Click here to register for free.

Fierce Pharma Week 2026 takes place September 14-17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

