Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Reveals ‘New Blueprint for U.S Power’

Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released interview , former CIA officer Buck Sexton shared details of a sweeping plan to restore America’s global leadership through Artificial Superintelligence.

“This is going to be truly unprecedented,” Sexton said. “I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders… setting our economy on a 40-year bull run.”

Unlike previous initiatives, what Buck is calling: “Manhattan II” could reach across defense, industry, and technology, uniting government and private companies in a push to secure U.S. dominance for the century ahead.

Building the Golden Dome

At the core of the program could be a massive defense project Sexton described as revolutionary. “One of the boldest pieces of that plan is what Trump insiders are calling ‘The Golden Dome.’ It’s a first of its kind missile defense shield — that’ll be built 300 miles into the sky over the U.S. — using Artificial Superintelligence.”

According to Sexton, the system would “cover and protect every single inch of [the country] from New York to Dallas to San Diego… capable of stopping and instantly vaporizing hypersonic missiles, nuclear payloads, and drone swarms.”

Unleashing American Ingenuity

Sexton emphasized that the plan is not just about defense. It also represents a resurgence of American industrial power.

“Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

He said the project could ensure that U.S. factories, energy grids, and data centers are rebuilt on a scale unseen since the postwar boom.

A Clash of Executive Orders

Sexton explained that the turning point came with Trump’s return to office. “Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

That changed on day one. “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

The new directive, Executive Order 14179, “instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight to launch what I call America’s Artificial Superintelligence Project.”

The Stakes With China

Sexton warned that China is already building capabilities at an alarming scale. “China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

If China seizes the lead, he said, the balance of power could shift permanently. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

America’s Last Chance

For Sexton, the implications are clear. “This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

He stressed that what he’s calling: “Manhattan II” is not simply about technology, but about preserving American freedom, prosperity, and global leadership.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

With years of intelligence service Sexton now provides financial research that reveal the policies and strategies shaping America’s future.