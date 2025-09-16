WellSpan York Hospital expansion project rises to new heights as final beam is placed

York, Pa., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final steel beam on WellSpan York Hospital’s new eight-story surgical and critical care tower has now been put into place as part of an expansive construction project that will revolutionize advanced specialty care for complex conditions. It marks a major milestone in the progress of the hospital expansion which confirms WellSpan as a leader in caring for the most serious conditions and patients in Central Pennsylvania.

The new tower will feature larger, state-of-the-art surgical suites; the newest robotic surgical and advanced medical technology; expanded pre- and post-operative care areas; additional private intensive care unit rooms with space for families to stay with loved ones; and dedicated spaces that support cardiovascular, neurology and trauma care and services.

Since the start of the year, one of the largest cranes in the mid-Atlantic has towered over the campus, moving more than 3000 tons of steel into place to create the now-completed framework for the tower. To envision how it will transform the campus, the hospital provided attendees at the event with Google Card Board for a virtual reality experience to see the future building and campus. Overall, the expansion will expand the campus to more than 600 inpatient beds with 248,000 square feet of new space and 32,000 square feet of renovated space.

“This new surgical and critical care tower represents an investment in growth, access and quality. It is a clear statement that the people in this region and beyond deserve the very best care that rivals any major medical center, but is available right here at home,” said Joe Crosswhite, chair of the WellSpan Board of Directors.

WellSpan York Hospital is a high performer in several advanced care categories, according to U.S. News & World Report, including colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, heart attack and heart failure, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The hospital features the most advanced interventional suites for cardiovascular care in Central Pennsylvania with a world class team of cardiologists performing the most complex heart procedures in the nation. The hospital also is a Comprehensive Stroke Center (one of

only two facilities with this designation in the region) and a leader in neurosciences overall, a Level 1 Regional Resource Trauma Center (one of only two in the region) and is home to the region’s largest Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“WellSpan York Hospital has long been an anchor for advanced care. Our community members have trusted this hospital for nearly 150 years in their greatest moments of need. At a time when other health systems are constricting staff and services in a difficult economy, WellSpan’s expansion shows what’s possible when we align our hospitals, physicians and caregivers to meet rising demand for complex services,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D. R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan.

WellSpan officials and team members along with community leaders, government officials and contractor partners gathered to celebrate the completion of the tower’s framework, signing their names to the beam to commemorate the occasion. They were joined by members of the York Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, whose many members attended nursing school at the Marie Ketterman building on the WellSpan York Hospital campus, a structure that was demolished to make way for this new tower. Their presence highlighted the hospital’s evolution and its historical significance in the York community and surrounding region as the preeminent location for expert care.

The project was initially announced just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 but was postponed while the hospital focused on its response to the public health crisis. With the framework complete, the tower is expected to be ready for use by early 2027. Total investment is estimated at $427 million and will ultimately support the creation of approximately 500 jobs in the region’s health care sector.

WellSpan York Hospital was founded in 1880 in downtown York and relocated its current location in 1929. Nearly 5,000 people work on the almost 28-acre campus, making WellSpan Health the largest employer in York County and a major economic engine contributing more than $1.8 billion annually to the area’s economy and $6.6 billion annually to the region’s economy.

