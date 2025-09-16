Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo Unveils Power-Packed Sessions, Over 60 ISPs to Attend and More Than 90 Industry Leaders to Speak

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network today unveils four new dynamic sessions and more than 60 Internet Service Providers (ISP) including AT&T, FiberNow, Google Fiber, Lumos, mStreet Fiber, Optimum, Ripple Fiber and SCTelcom will participate at Broadband Nation Expo 2025, the nation’s largest meeting ground for end-to-end broadband deployment and innovation. Now in its third year, the event is moving to Orlando, Florida, where it will take place November 17-19, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to accelerate broadband access and adoption. With a strong ecosystem of community broadband projects, Florida serves as the ideal location to host crucial discussions on the future of connectivity.

“Broadband Nation Expo is where the industry comes together. We are very pleased to unveil these powerful sessions and the leading voices shaping the future of connectivity that will be participating at the event. We’re proud to provide a platform that drives collaboration, innovation, and real progress for communities nationwide,” said Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Questex.

New featured panels include:

How States, ISPs and Administration Can Work Together to Deliver Connectivity for All

Private equity is playing an increasingly critical role in advancing broadband access and digital equity, but the balance between profit and public good remains complex. This session explores how firms are navigating innovative funding mechanisms, particularly in light of NTIA’s 2025 programs and beyond, and how state-level strategies are shaping the equitable and sustainable deployment of resources. Attendees will gain insights into aligning investment returns with long-term community impact, while understanding the evolving landscape of federal and state collaboration. Panellists include Carl Guardino, VP of Government Affairs & Policy, Tarana Wireless ; Brian Newby, Program Director, North Dakota Broadband Program Office ; and Ray LaMura, President, The Broadband Association of Virginia.

Building a strong broadband workforce requires more than training programs—it demands innovative strategies to attract talent, connect skills to real job opportunities, and rethink outreach methods. This session examines where current efforts are missing the mark and highlights what must change to create a sustainable talent pipeline. Speakers will explore the shared responsibility of public and private sectors in shaping workforce models that ensure the broadband industry can meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s opportunities. Panellists include Brandon Dinsmore, Tribal Outreach & Workforce Programs Specialist, OSU; Randall Covard, SVP, Legal & People Operations, Summit Broadband; Vincent Cioci, CEO, Luck Grove ; Stacey Slaughter, President & CEO, NCTI; and Kenny Williams, District 9 Staff Representative, CWA. The panel will be moderated by Kimberly Maki, CEO, Influential Voices.

Broadband deployment is high-stakes and misjudging timelines, terrain, or technology can derail projects before they start. This session dives into the real costs of getting it wrong—and how smart providers are mitigating risks by choosing the right mix of fiber, fixed wireless, and satellite for each market. The session will also unpack the impact of U.S. manufacturing on procurement, pricing, and supply-chain strategy, and explore how builders are navigating inflation, labor shortages, and shifting market pressures while maintaining quality and speed. Panellists include: Matt Myers, Senior Vice President, Fiber Engineering & Construction, Ripple Fiber ; Thomas Monahan, Vice President - Broadband Strategic Initiatives, AT&T ; and Alan Jones, Chief Networking Officer, C Spire -Representative, CommScope .

Rural broadband deployments face unique economic and operational challenges, where cost per pass can make or break project viability. This session examines the realities of bringing service to hard-to-reach areas, from the impact of geography and geology on deployment strategies to the availability of skilled workforce in remote regions. Speakers will explore the wider economics shaping rural builds and discuss practical approaches to balancing affordability, accessibility, and sustainability. Panellists include Butch Brock, CSO, Dragonfly; Matt Ertle, Network Operations Director, Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority; Brock Walters, CIO, Silverstar; Ryan O’Sullivan, Commercial Sales Director, AFL; and Alisha Remek, Vice President, Access Construction & Engineering, AT&T. The panel will be moderated by Shirley Broomfield, CEO NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association.

More than 90 industry leaders to set to speak at Broadband Nation Expo, view the speakers here. View the agenda here.

