With $3M Raised, Ozak AI Presale Gains Attention as 2025’s Top 100x Altcoin Project





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI (OZ) has firmly positioned itself as one of the most exciting crypto presales of 2025, already raising more than $3 million in funding. With tokens priced at just $0.01 in Stage 5, Ozak AI is attracting massive interest from both retail traders and whales who see it as the following ability: 100× altcoin fulfillment story. The project’s unique mixture of artificial intelligence and blockchain innovation is fueling hype and investor FOMO, with many evaluating its trajectory to the early days of Ethereum and Solana.

OZ Presale Momentum Beyond $3M

Crossing the $3M milestone is no small feat in nowadays’s crowded presale market. Many initiatives struggle to gain traction, but Ozak AI has captured investor interest quickly, with its cheap access price and revolutionary vision. The robust fundraising momentum highlights the growing conviction amongst buyers that Ozak AI has the potential to be extra than only a speculative presale.





This presale success mirrors how some of crypto’s most successful tokens began, with relatively small fundraising rounds before exploding in value once they launched on major exchanges. For Ozak AI, the early signs suggest it could follow a similar path.

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Why Analysts See 100× Potential

At the heart of the buzz is Ozak AI’s projected 100× ROI. From its presale price of $0.01, analysts suggest OZ could reach $1 or more, delivering exponential returns for early investors. This means that even small allocations could turn into substantial gains—for example, a $500 investment could grow into $50,000 if forecasts hold true.

Compared to larger cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, which may only deliver 2×–5× gains in the next cycle, Ozak AI’s upside potential is far greater. This stark contrast is fueling investor excitement and driving demand in its presale.





The AI-Blockchain Advantage

What makes Ozak AI stand out is its positioning at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain. By embedding AI into decentralized structures, Ozak AI pursuits to supply smarter, greater adaptive blockchain applications that may grow with the market. This gives the challenge a robust innovation-driven foundation, separating it from meme cash that rely totally on hype.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most powerful global generation traits, and Ozak AI is tapping into that momentum whilst imparting crypto buyers an early entry into what could be a game-changing platform.

Whale Confidence and Retail FOMO

Another factor driving Ozak AI’s momentum is the balance among whale participation and retail pleasure. Large buyers were collecting heavily, which adds credibility and alerts long-term belief in the project’s success. At the same time, smaller buyers are dashing to steady tokens earlier than the rate will increase in later levels, fueling massive FOMO across the market. This blend of institutional-style conviction and grassroots enthusiasm is precisely what propelled tokens like Solana and Polygon into mainstream adoption.





With over $3 million raised and tokens priced at just $0.01, Ozak AI is shaping up to be one of the most compelling crypto opportunities of 2025. Analysts calling it a potential 100× altcoin project point to its AI-powered vision, strong OZ presale momentum, and whale-backed confidence as indicators of long-term growth. While established coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum may offer steady returns, it is Ozak AI that offers the chance for life-changing gains. For investors chasing the next big breakout, Ozak AI’s presale may be the ground-floor entry they’ve been waiting for.

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based crypto project that provides an innovative platform that focuses on predictive AI and advanced data analytics for financial markets. Through machine learning algorithms and decentralized community technologies, Ozak AI enables real-time, accurate, and actionable insights to help crypto lovers and corporations make the perfect choices.

For more, visit

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter: https://x.com/ozakagi

Contact Us:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Ozak AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/531e286a-d76a-4def-b511-1376eb654e79

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82066fce-76c7-4cfb-b2e9-d3ca66d9ac3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8768d04-3223-44f8-8467-28ab9f84b999

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aaa4fcf-7842-423f-a39b-48662d4ab64f