Concentrix Rises to a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced that its customer experience transformations for the world’s best brands have positioned the company for the first time as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Global Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

For more than 20 years, clients have trusted Concentrix to design, build, and run brand experiences that outpace the competition. This latest recognition highlights the company’s proven track record of helping its clients deliver moments that matter for their customers using AI-first innovation and deep brand experience expertise.

The assessment spotlights top providers of digital customer experience solutions, measuring not only their market impact and ability to deliver, but also their commitment to data privacy, security, and year-over-year performance gains.

“Concentrix continues to reinforce its position as a Leader in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – Global through its ability to combine scale, digital innovation, and global reach,” said David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group. “Its extensive workforce spread across key global locations, expansion through multiple acquisitions, and industry-leading AI-first platforms such as iX Hello™ and iX Hero™ have bolstered its commitment to operational excellence, proactive client engagement, and driving next-generation CX transformation across industries globally, helping it to earn Star Performer status.”

“Rising expectations and rapid innovation with AI are reshaping the very DNA of every customer engagement. We help our clients intelligently transform their operating models—elevating their brands from ordinary to extraordinary,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix. “We’re proud that Everest Group has recognized the breadth of our innovation and commitment to delivering differentiated outcomes and measurable value.”

For more information on Concentrix’ CXM services, see the Everest Group report.

