ROHM Releases DOT-247: Integrated 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module for Industrial Applications

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the development of the DOT-247, a new 2-in-1 SiC molded module (SCZ40xxDTx , SCZ40xxKTx ) designed for industrial applications such as PV inverters, UPS systems, and semiconductor relays. This innovative module combines the proven versatility of the widely adopted TO-247 package with enhanced design flexibility and superior power density.

The DOT-247’s unique dual TO-247 structure enables the integration of larger chips that were previously difficult to accommodate. A unique internal structure achieves lower on-resistance, while package optimizations reduce thermal resistance by approximately 15% and inductance by about 50% compared to conventional TO-247 solutions. This translates to a 2.3x higher power density in a half-bridge configuration, delivering the same power conversion capability in nearly half the volume.

The new products are offered in two topologies: half-bridge and common-source. Although two-level inverters remain standard in PV inverters, the demand is rising for multi-level circuits such as three-level NPC, three-level T-NPC, and five-level ANPC to support higher voltages. These advanced architectures often require custom solutions when using standard SiC packages due to the complexity of combining half-bridge and common-source configurations.

ROHM addresses this challenge by providing both topologies in standardized 2-in-1 modules, offering increased flexibility for NPC circuits and DC-DC converters. This reduces the number of components and board space, enabling circuit miniaturization compared with discrete solutions.

Application Examples

PV inverters, semiconductor relays, UPS (uninterruptible power supplies), ePTO, and boost converters for FCVs (fuel cell vehicles).

AI servers (eFuses), EV charging stations, etc.

Sales Information

Availability: OEM quantities (September 2025)

AEC-Q101 qualified products are scheduled to begin sample shipments in October 2025.

Comprehensive Support

ROHM is committed to providing application-level support, including the use of in-house motor testing equipment. A variety of supporting materials are also offered, such as simulations and thermal designs that enable quick evaluation and adoption of DOT-247 products. An evaluation kit for double-pulse testing is already available, allowing immediate testing, while an evaluation kit for 3-phase inverters is currently under preparation, with reference designs scheduled to be released from November 2025.

• About the DOT-247 Design Models

SPICE models: Provided on the product page for each part number.

LTspice models for three-level NPC will be available on our website starting October 2025.

EcoSiC™ Brand

EcoSiC is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide (SiC), which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon (Si). ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, we have established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying our position as a leading SiC supplier.

• EcoSiC™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

