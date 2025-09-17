Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Warns: “A Secret AI Project Could Redefine America”

Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released interview, former CIA officer Buck Sexton revealed details of a sweeping initiative he’s calling “Manhattan II” inside Washington that few Americans are hearing about.

“This is going to be truly unprecedented,” Sexton explained. “I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders… setting our economy on a 40-year bull run.”

He described it as a hidden plan to harness Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) to defend America and secure its global leadership for decades.

Beyond Chatbots: A New Class of Intelligence

Sexton cautioned against dismissing this as just another tech buzzword. “This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about. This is Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI.”

The difference, he said, is existential. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

The Golden Dome Defense

At the heart of what Buck is calling “Manhattan II” could be a shield unlike anything the world has ever seen.

“One of the boldest pieces of that plan is what White House insiders are calling ‘The Golden Dome.’ It’s a first of its kind missile defense shield — that’ll be built 300 miles into the sky over the U.S. — using Artificial Superintelligence.”

According to Sexton, the system could “cover and protect every single inch of [the country]… capable of stopping and instantly vaporizing hypersonic missiles, nuclear payloads, and drone swarms.”

Undoing a Costly Mistake

Sexton said the origins of what he calls ”Manhattan II” trace back to Trump’s first days in office.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

Trump reversed that instantly. “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

The replacement, Executive Order 14179, “instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight to launch.”

A Race Against Time

While America accelerates its efforts, Sexton warned that China has already built a formidable arsenal.

“China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones per month.”

For Sexton, the choice is urgent: “This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers”.”