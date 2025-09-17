Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.08.2025

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund units was 11,30 euros at the end of August, up 0,6% month-on-month. The fund earned 166 thousand euros in net profit in August and 2,01 million euros in net profit in the first eight months of 2025 (470 thousand euros in the same period last year).

In August, the renovation of a residential rental apartment building in Riga, where the fund is invested through the EfTEN Residential Fund, was completed. As a result, 102 renovated apartments were added to the fund's portfolio, the letting of which began in early September. Before the building’s final completion, approximately 30% of the rental apartments were already booked. Along with the residential rental building in Riga, the fund's portfolio includes four residential rental buildings with over 450 apartments in Tallinn, Vilnius and Kaunas through the EfTEN Residential Fund.

In the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ in which the fund has an 80% stake, no new real rights contracts were concluded in August. Clients booked two terraced houses to be completed in early 2026. In a month, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 28 thousand euros in interest income from the investment. In early August, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ made a shareholder loan distribution of principal and accrued interest in the amount of 1.2 million euros to the fund. This year, the fund has received over 2.7 million euros of distributions from the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ.

The fund will announce the amount and date of the next distribution to investors in October when the amount of income received from the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 (interest on owner loans of Kristiine and UNA shopping centers) and EfTEN Special Opportunities Fund is known. In addition, the distribution will include interest on the owner loan received from Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ in August (126 thousand euros).

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/

