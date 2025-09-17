Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
17 September 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 465.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 474.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):470.773200

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,743,127 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,187,303 have voting rights and 3,160,500 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE470.77320015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
166467.5008:24:20LSE  
157467.5008:29:54LSE  
35473.5009:37:59LSE  
754474.5010:02:00LSE  
571474.0010:24:47LSE  
282474.0010:24:47LSE  
744473.5010:34:33LSE  
707474.0010:58:05LSE  
461474.0010:58:06LSE  
710474.0013:49:35LSE  
183474.0013:49:35LSE  
723474.0013:49:35LSE  
595473.0013:53:50LSE  
26472.0014:00:00LSE  
574472.0014:00:00LSE  
946472.0014:04:03LSE  
519472.0014:04:03LSE  
173472.0014:04:03LSE  
190472.0014:04:03LSE  
7472.0014:04:03LSE  
9472.0014:04:03LSE  
78472.0014:04:03LSE  
486471.5014:06:14LSE  
959470.0014:08:59LSE  
37470.0014:08:59LSE  
185470.0014:08:59LSE  
354470.0014:08:59LSE  
320470.0014:08:59LSE  
18470.0014:08:59LSE  
386468.5014:13:30LSE  
402468.5014:13:30LSE  
72467.5014:18:28LSE  
16467.5014:18:28LSE  
201466.0014:29:33LSE  
129466.0014:29:33LSE  
516465.5014:36:34LSE  
247465.5014:36:34LSE  
186465.5014:43:35LSE  
43465.5014:43:35LSE  
186465.5014:44:34LSE  
186465.5014:44:34LSE  
372465.5014:44:34LSE  
33465.5014:44:34LSE  
23465.5014:47:37LSE  
186465.5014:47:37LSE  
76465.5014:47:37LSE  
771465.0014:53:50LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading