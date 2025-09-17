Nscale announces UK AI infrastructure commitment in partnership with Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI

LONDON, UK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nscale building UK’s largest AI supercomputer with Microsoft

Stargate UK established with OpenAI and NVIDIA, including site in new AI Growth Zone

Overall commitment of up to 58,640 cutting-edge NVIDIA GPUs to support UK enterprise and AI sector, as part of global plans to deploy 300,000 NVIDIA GPUs

Sep 16, 2025, 10:30 PM BST - ‍Nscale, the UK-headquartered AI infrastructure provider, is today announcing a historic commitment to the UK AI sector with a range of leading US technology companies, including Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI.

Today’s package comes alongside the UK-US Technology Partnership, demonstrating how the two countries can build our AI capability together.

Nscale and Microsoft are today announcing they have entered a commitment on Nscale’s AI Campus in Loughton, which will be the UK’s largest AI supercomputer when it goes live. The site will deliver 50MW of AI capacity, scalable to 90MW, and will initially house 23,040 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs delivered in Q1 of 2027. This facility will play a vital role in providing Microsoft’s Azure services across the UK, supporting every sector of the economy.

Separately, Nscale, OpenAI and NVIDIA are together establishing Stargate UK, an overarching infrastructure platform designed to deploy OpenAI’s technology in the UK, with a particular focus on sovereign workloads. OpenAI will explore offtake of up to 8,000 NVIDIA GPUs in Q1 2026 with the potential to scale to 31,000 NVIDIA GPUs over time. Stargate UK is expected to be based across a number of sites in the UK, including in Cobalt Park, which will form part of the newly designated AI Growth Zone in the Northeast.

Nscale will also deploy 4,600 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs in partnership with NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud, including for the DGX Lepton Marketplace, which will support AI developers across the country.

This investment in the UK, in which Nscale will deploy up to 58,640 cutting-edge NVIDIA GPUs across the country, is part of the company's broader plans to deploy 300,000 NVIDIA GPUs globally.

Josh Payne, Nscale’s CEO, said:

“This historic commitment from Nscale shows how the UK can build the future of AI, together with our partners from the US. It’s only by building world-class AI infrastructure that we will stay competitive in the global race.”

“These announcements represent the most significant provision of AI infrastructure in the UK yet deployed. We’re ensuring compute is available for UK start-ups, scale-ups and enterprises, demonstrating that the UK can be an AI maker, not a taker.”

‍Sir Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister, said:

‍“In this age of AI, I want the UK to be the destination of choice for companies at the forefront of technological change, and renowned for harnessing homegrown talent and building sovereign capability.

“These major announcements mark a decisive step towards the UK becoming a world leader in AI, meaning more jobs and investment, more money in people’s pockets, and transformed public services — all part of our Plan for Change.”

‍Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said:

‍“We are building the digital infrastructure for the AI era, deepening the connection between the US and UK and creating new opportunity in both nations. Together with Nscale, we are proud to announce the UK’s largest supercomputer, powered by over 23,000 GPUs.”

‍Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said:

‍“Today marks a historic chapter in U.S.–United Kingdom technology collaboration. We are at the Big Bang of the AI era — and the United Kingdom stands in a Goldilocks position, where world-class talent, research and industry converge. By building state-of-the-art AI infrastructure and investing in British startups, we are unlocking the power of AI for the U.K. — fuelling breakthroughs, creating jobs, and igniting the next industrial revolution.”

‍Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said:

‍“The UK has been a longstanding pioneer of AI, and is now home to world-class researchers, millions of ChatGPT users, and a government that quickly recognised the potential of this technology. Stargate UK builds on this foundation to help accelerate scientific breakthroughs, improve productivity, and drive economic growth. This partnership reflects our shared vision that with the right infrastructure in place, AI can expand opportunity for people and businesses across the UK.”

‍‍About Nscale

Nscale is the global hyperscaler engineered for sovereign-grade AI infrastructure, delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Through its fully vertically integrated suite of AI solutions and GW+ greenfield data centres across Europe and North America, Nscale enables customers to run efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads.

‍Media Contact:

