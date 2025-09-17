BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on September 24, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on September 29, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.051 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.054 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.117 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.063 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.172 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.146 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.193 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.168 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.216 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.055 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.194 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.087 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.074 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.208 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.077 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.323 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.239 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.171 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.151 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.111 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.068 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.096 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.149 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.123 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.134 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.112 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.090 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.139 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.084 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.436 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.338 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.073 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.047 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.063 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.117 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.064 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.047 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.058 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.126 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.064 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.204 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.112 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.265 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.100 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.203 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.114 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.185 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.134 iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.179 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.167 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.050 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.041 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.116 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.075 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.072 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.081 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.084 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.281 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.071 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.122 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.146 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.033 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.145 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.101 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.079 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.230 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.166 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.333 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.067 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.074 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.062 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.049 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.070 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.054 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.062 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.121 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.149 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.110 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.056 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.100 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.100 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.152 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.180 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.130 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.094 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.111 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.127 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.093 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH $0.103 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT $0.102 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U $0.074 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.123 iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.182 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.173 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.100 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.155 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.112 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.139

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUU.U

Estimated September Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The September cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.107



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about September 23, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

