BlackRock® Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on September 24, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on September 29, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.117
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.063
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR$0.172
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE$0.146
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF$0.193
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU$0.168
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C$0.216
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.055
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ$0.194
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.087
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.074
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW$0.208
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.077
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL$0.323
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS$0.239
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT$0.171
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO$0.151
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.111
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.068
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.096
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL$0.149
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.123
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.134
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.112
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG$0.090
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS$0.139
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS$0.084
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR$0.436
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV$0.338
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.073
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.047
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.063
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.117
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.047
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.058
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.126
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.064
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG$0.204
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.112
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN$0.265
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT$0.100
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG$0.203
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.114
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.185
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.134
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.179
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.167
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.050
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.041
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO$0.116
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.075
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.072
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.081
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.084
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC$0.281
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.071
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.122
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC$0.146
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA$0.033
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD$0.145
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS$0.101
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM$0.079
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU$0.230
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U$0.166
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV$0.333
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.067
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT$0.074
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.070
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.062
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.121
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.149
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.110
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.056
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB$0.100
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST$0.100
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.152
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.180
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.130
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS$0.094
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.111
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.127
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.093
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTOH$0.103
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETFXTOT$0.102
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1)XTOT.U$0.074
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH$0.123
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF$0.182
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR$0.173
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.100
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU$0.155
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U$0.112
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU$0.139

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, XUU.U

Estimated September Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The September cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.107


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about September 23, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1600+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.7 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


