MEXC Redefines Derivatives Trading With Futures Earn Product Offering Up to 15% APR





MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the upcoming launch of its Futures Earn product, a first-of-its-kind feature combining Perpetual Futures trading with high-yield earning opportunities. As a strategic upgrade to MEXC's derivatives ecosystem, the product enables users to maximize capital efficiency while trading.

Breaking the Trade-or-Earn Dilemma

Traditionally, contract traders have faced an impossible choice: either allocate funds to yield-generating products and risk missing market opportunities, or keep funds in futures accounts where idle margin sits unproductively. MEXC’s new solution eliminates this dilemma entirely. Idle funds, margin for open positions, and even assets locked in pending orders will now automatically generate interest while remaining fully accessible for trading activities.

The design of the new product rests on three core pillars: accessibility, rewards, and coverage. By removing minimum entry thresholds, MEXC ensures that every trader — from those starting with small balances to professionals managing larger portfolios — can participate and earn additional returns. A dual-reward system amplifies earnings by applying bonuses based on both account balances and the notional size of open positions, allowing returns to scale with trading activity. In practice, this means users benefit from a baseline yield on idle funds while also unlocking higher yields as they take on larger positions.

The broad coverage of supported assets ensures that the program is not limited to a niche group of traders. With initial support of USDT and USDC across USDT-M and USDC-M Futures, the expansion into coin-margined products is planned in the near future. Together, these features make the system inclusive, scalable, and adaptable to diverse user needs.

Transparent Earnings Framework

The earning mechanism is designed for clarity and fairness. MEXC records three daily snapshots of account balances (using the minimum value) and three daily position snapshots (using average values). These figures are used to dynamically calculate daily returns, which are credited directly to users’ accounts.

All USDT and USDC balances in Futures accounts automatically generate a consistent Base APR. On top of this, MEXC has implemented an enhanced reward model that provides additional interest specifically designed to reward position size and trading activity. Active USDT-M and USDC-M Futures positions generate additional interest based on their total notional value. Higher position values unlock progressively higher Bonus APRs, directly rewarding active trading with enhanced earnings. Rewards are distributed under the formula: Balance × (Base APR + Bonus APR) ÷ 365.

Statement from MEXC

“Today’s crypto traders face a volatile market that demands both tactical agility and efficient capital use,” said Tracy Jin, Chief Operating Officer at MEXC. “Our new Futures Earn product transforms idle margin and open positions into dual-purpose assets that both capture market opportunities and generate passive income. This innovation represents a significant advancement in our derivatives ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to maximizing value for our users.”

MEXC emphasized that the system was designed to balance inclusivity and performance, ensuring that everyday traders benefit from stable yields while active ones gain amplified rewards.

For the full details, please follow MEXC’s official announcements.

