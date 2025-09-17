SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

 | Source: SalMar ASA SalMar ASA

Bekken Akvainvest AS, a company closely associated with Roger Bekken, primary insider and CTO of SalMar ASA, has on 17 September 2025 acquired 3,800 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 558 per share. After the transaction, Roger Bekken owns, directly and indirectly through related parties, 28,059 shares in SalMar.

Please see attached notification forms in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

Attachment


Attachments

PDMR form - Bekken Akvainvest AS

