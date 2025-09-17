Castle Biosciences Named One of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Companies 2025

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, has been included in the inaugural 2025 America’s Greatest Companies list, published by Newsweek. The ranking honors 650 U.S. companies demonstrating strong performance across four key pillars: financial strength, workforce dedication, innovation, and commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate ethics.

“This recognition from Newsweek underscores the power of our commitment to ‘put people first' in everything we do, from pioneering molecular tests that may improve patient outcomes, to building a culture that inspires innovation and excellence,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We’re proud that our dedication to advancing patient care resonates across all facets of our business.”

Evaluations were based on company reviews, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and third-party data sources to provide an objective measure of corporate performance.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

