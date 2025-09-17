Wrap Enters U.S. Army xTechCounter Strike C-UAS Competition with Project MERLIN Innovation

The patent pending Merlin platform and Wide Area Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette are anticipated to meet or exceed DOD and U.S. Army requirements by providing scalable, low-cost, and rapidly deployable defense against unmanned aerial threats, reinforcing Wrap’s long-term growth strategy in military and allied markets.

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety and defense solutions, today announced the successful submission of its C-UAS as a technology solution for the U.S. Army’s xTechCounter Strike1 competition.

The U.S. Army initiative seeks innovative C-UAS technologies to help protect U.S. and allied forces against the rapid proliferation of small drones on the battlefield. Selected participants may be eligible for cash prizes, invitations to live experimentation events, and potential follow-on contracting opportunities with the Department of Defense and NATO partners.

Wrap’s submission, Project Merlin-1KC, introduces our patent pending modular, platform-agnostic defeat solution designed to physically disable hostile Group 1 drones. The system deploys lightweight, tethered projectiles that entangle drone rotors, with the goal of neutralizing threats without reliance on electronic warfare or directed energy. We believe these capabilities are particularly valuable in contested environments where traditional countermeasures are less effective.

The Merlin-1KC system is engineered for rapid integration across multiple platforms, including unmanned aerial and ground vehicles, turrets, vehicle mounts, and soldier-worn launchers. Demonstrations have shown cost-effective multi-shot capabilities, enabling multi-shot ratios of up to 6:1 against low-cost hostile drones. Supported by an 85% U.S.-based supply chain today with a desirable DOD goal of 100% Made-In-USA roadmap, Wrap’s current production capacity can deliver up to 18,000–20,000 units, with a surge potential to 75,000 units monthly.

“We believe our MERLIN system represents a breakthrough in C-UAS offensive and defensive battlefield capacity,” said President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap, Jared Novick. “It is designed to flip the cost curve by providing the Army and allied forces with a sustainable and scalable solution against the growing threat of unmanned systems. We believe our entry in the xTechCounter Strike aligns with our long-term strategy to expand Wrap’s technology portfolio beyond law enforcement, potentially creating new opportunities in defense while leveraging our proven cartridge manufacturing expertise.”

Key Highlights of Project Merlin-1KC:

Scalable, Low-Cost Defense : With an anticipated retail cost of less than $60 per shot, 1KC sets a roadmap to reverse the current cost imbalance of drone warfare.

: With an anticipated retail cost of less than $60 per shot, 1KC sets a roadmap to reverse the current cost imbalance of drone warfare. Proven Manufacturing Capacity – Backed by Wrap’s track record of producing over 150,000 BolaWrap® cartridges worldwide.

– Backed by Wrap’s track record of producing over 150,000 cartridges worldwide. Flexible Deployment – MERLIN system integrates across drones, vehicles, turrets, and soldier-worn systems with a simple plug-and-play architecture.

– MERLIN system integrates across drones, vehicles, turrets, and soldier-worn systems with a simple plug-and-play architecture. Rapid Scalability – Surge potential of up to 75,000 monthly units within 90 days of award.

– Surge potential of up to 75,000 monthly units within 90 days of award. Operational Effectiveness – Projected multi-kill capability, providing 6:1 or greater effects ratios in testing.



Participation in the xTechCounter Strike competition underscores Wrap’s broader vision to support domestic and international defense markets while securing R&D funding partnerships and programs. By adapting our cassette-based technology to counter-UAS applications, we believe Wrap is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative and mission-ready solutions for today’s contested environments.

“We intend for this submission to be the first step in extending Wrap’s proven technology ecosystem into defense,” added Novick. “Our goal is to provide the Army with a reliable, scalable counter-UAS solution while continuing to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts seamless cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

