Appendicitis Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 7.08 Billion by 2032 as AI-Powered Diagnostics and Non-Operative Management Transform Clinical Pathways | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appendicitis Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per S&S Insider Research, The Appendicitis Treatment Market was valued at USD 4.41 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 7.08 billion at 2032 growing at steady CAGR of 6.12% during 2025-2032. The U.S. market registered USD 1.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.73 billion through 2032, with a 4.95% CAGR for the forecast period. The global increase of appendicitis cases, with estimates placing the number around 17.7 million annually, along with the better diagnostic tools and surgical technologies, is positively driving the market growth.





The appendicitis treatment market is changing rapidly with surgical evolution and the extension of treatment guidelines to conservative management approaches. Laparoscopic appendectomy remains the surgical procedure of choice, performed in >90% of cases in high-income countries, providing a minimally invasive approach associated with decreased postoperative pain and shorter recovery time. Hospitals are upgrading diagnostic infrastructure and adopting telehealth follow-up protocols to make care delivery more efficient. The funding for laparoscopic surgery as well as antibiotic regimens for reimbursement policies by the government are further fuelling the market growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon laparoscopic systems)

Medtronic plc (Minimally invasive surgery solutions)

Baxter International Inc. (Surgical sealants and anesthesia products)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Surgical instruments and infusion systems)

Stryker Corporation (Advanced visualization systems)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Surgical tools)

Smith & Nephew plc (Laparoscopic instruments)

Cook Medical (Interventional radiology solutions)

Olympus Corporation (Laparoscopes and imaging systems)

Integra LifeSciences (Wound management and post-surgical recovery devices)

Appendicitis Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.41 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.08 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.12% From 2025 to 2032 U.S. Market 2024 USD 1.18 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.73 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

By type: Acute appendicitis made up approximately 88% of 2024 totals, as the acute nature of this disease demands more timely surgical care. Detection of chronic appendicitis is a growing sub-segment due to advanced imaging, especially with greater awareness of persistent low-grade inflammation due to chronic relapsing appendicitis.

By treatment: 68% of procedures were laparoscopic surgery and remained the gold-standard approach for uncomplicated cases. Nonetheless, medication-oriented treatment is the largest growth area, as NOM continues to be embraced for more straightforward situations, a transition bolstered by clinical studies and favorable updates to ACEP and ACS guidelines. Hospitals are increasingly creating decision pathways for patient-specific surgical and non-surgical care.

By end user: Hospitals were the major end user in this vertical, contributing to around 74% of market due to their potential of providing emergency care, diagnostic imaging and adjunct surgical facilities. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are the rapidly growing end-user segment, assuring cost-efficient same-day laparoscopic procedures and the use of greater robotic assistance and enhanced recovery.

Key Segments

By Type

Acute Appendicitis

Chronic Appendicitis

By Treatment

Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Open Laparotomy

Medication

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis

The North America appendicitis treatment market holds the highest share in the global appendicitis treatment market owing to the developed emergency care infrastructure, favorable reimbursement, and large adoption of laparoscopy techniques in the region. Expansion in surgical volume in the U.S. along with early adoption of AI-powered modalities used for diagnostics on the surgical path will lead the U.S. to be the most dominant contributor.

With a handful of nations in Europe standardizing treatment guidelines and driving NOM adoption for pediatric patients (Germany, the UK, and France), Europe holds the second-largest share. Recent history in Italy indicates rapid growth due to Government investment in ambulatory surgical care.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by modernization of healthcare and rapid urbanization and insurance within the area. With the highest surgical volumes, China is followed by India and Southeast Asia with beneficial public health programs like Ayushman Bharat to widen access to minimally-invasive surgery. Countries like Japan and South Korea take the lead on adoption of precision diagnostics and high-throughput usage with telehealth follow-ups.

Recent News:

In May 2024, HCG Cancer Centre advanced appendix cancer treatment by successfully implementing the HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) procedure, significantly improving outcomes for patients with peritoneal surface malignancies and marking a major step in precision oncology in India.

In June 2023, Pfizer announced positive Phase 3 results for its novel antibiotic combination, aztreonam-avibactam, demonstrating efficacy against serious bacterial infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens. The development supports its potential as a treatment option for complicated intra-abdominal infections, including appendicitis.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – Target potential demand and supply through up-to-date estimates of appendicitis burden by region, supporting add-on demand forecasting and planning of healthcare infrastructure.

– Target potential demand and supply through up-to-date estimates of appendicitis burden by region, supporting add-on demand forecasting and planning of healthcare infrastructure. HOSPITALIZATION & EMERGENCY VISIT RATES – This equips you with information to understand treatment demand trends at the country level, and emergency care burden.

– This equips you with information to understand treatment demand trends at the country level, and emergency care burden. TREATMENT MODALITY TRENDS – A complete adoption analysis of surgery vs. antibiotic therapy, providing you insights about evolving clinical practices and patient outcomes.

– A complete adoption analysis of surgery vs. antibiotic therapy, providing you insights about evolving clinical practices and patient outcomes. HEALTHCARE SPENDING ALLOCATION – Allows you to follow the distribution of spending between regions and payer-types, showing how affordable it is and how much of the money is funded by the government vs private payer.

– Allows you to follow the distribution of spending between regions and payer-types, showing how affordable it is and how much of the money is funded by the government vs private payer. READMISSION & COMPLICATION RATES – Allows you to assess treatment effectiveness, post-procedure risks, and both are elements crucial in appraising healthcare quality and patient safety.

– Allows you to assess treatment effectiveness, post-procedure risks, and both are elements crucial in appraising healthcare quality and patient safety. DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING UTILIZATION TRENDS – Provides insights into the role of imaging in early diagnosis and treatment selection, outlining demand drivers for diagnostic imaging technology.

