Phonak ambassador, Rylee Foster, kicks down barriers by becoming the first soccer player with hearing loss to play for a division 1 league in the US

STÄFA, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past year, professional soccer player Rylee Foster has been serving as a Brand Ambassador and Hearing Health Champion for Phonak, a global leader in hearing care solutions. In this role, Rylee is raising public awareness about hearing health, breaking down barriers associated with hearing loss, and emphasizing the significance of hearing devices. This summer, Rylee made history as the first-ever athlete with hearing loss to sign with a Division I (D1) professional women's soccer team, Dallas Trinity FC.

Rylee grew up with hearing loss, a condition that has also affected both her mother and sister. She watched her mother push herself to thrive in a career that depended on her ability to connect with people. As Rylee finds her own ways to make an impact, she credits her grit to her upbringing, a near-fatal car accident four years ago and to a sport she thought she would never play again.







Rylee Foster, Phonak Ambassador

*Photo Courtesy of Tony Fay PR

“I’m excited to join Dallas Trinity and call Dallas, a city rooted deep in sports culture, my new home,” said Rylee Foster, Phonak Ambassador and Goalkeeper for Dallas Trinity FC. “As a woman and professional athlete living with hearing loss, I’m honored to be a part of an organization that empowers women to change the world through sport. My role as a Phonak Ambassador complements what I aspire to achieve on and off the field. I’ve become more open about my hearing loss because it makes me who I am.” Rylee continues, “I don’t think there’s enough being done for the hard of hearing community, especially in sports, in terms of awareness and acceptance. That’s why Trip Neil, our club’s Founder & COO, who also has hearing loss and overcame barriers, has been such an inspiration for me.”

Trip Neil, Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Dallas Trinity FC and former President of the USA Deaf Soccer Association, is part of the Neil family that founded the club. Like Rylee, Trip also made history by holding the most career appearances of any U.S. Deaf Men’s National Team player.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rylee to Dallas. Her talent and career speak for itself,” said Neil. “Not only has she shown her resilience and strength on the field, but Rylee is proving every day that hearing loss is not a limitation. Her ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at Dallas Trinity FC. We are proud that she has chosen this team and city for the next chapter of her career.”

“Rylee is a champion in every sense, on and off the field, and as a voice for the hearing loss community,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. “Her story proves that hearing loss is no barrier to excellence. Alongside our other ambassadors, she’s inspiring people everywhere to chase their dreams, connect fully, and live without limits.”

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak is a Sonova brand and has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever-growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

For more information please visit www.sonova.com.

About Dallas Trinity FC

Dallas Trinity FC, the first professional women’s soccer team in Dallas, plays its home matches at Fair Park’s Cotton Bowl Stadium for Gainbridge Super League season play. Dallas Trinity FC ticketing information, merchandise, and more can be found at dallastrinityfc.com. All matches stream on Peacock.

