Cerence AI Collaborates with DSP Concepts to Revolutionize In-Car Audio

SUMMARY AND KEY POINTS:

Cerence’s Audio AI suite is now integrated into Audio Weaver, created by DSP Concepts.

Cerence AI’s full Audio AI suite, including Speech Signal Enhancement, Emergency Vehicle Detection (EVD) and In-Car Communication (ICC), is now available through Audio Weaver.

Several leading automakers are already using the integrated solution to improve the in-cabin experience.



BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced the integration of its industry-leading Audio AI suite into Audio Weaver, created by DSP Concepts, the global leader in embedded audio software. The integration enables customers to seamlessly deploy Cerence AI’s innovative automotive audio solutions within Audio Weaver’s powerful audio development platform.

Audio Weaver is production-proven in millions of consumer and automotive products worldwide and supports deployment from a wide range of vendors including ARM, Cadence, Qualcomm, NXP, and STMicroelectronics. Cerence’s Audio AI solutions now available as ready-to-go modules in Audio Weaver include:

Speech Signal Enhancement : A suite of hands-free, advanced sound-processing technologies designed to clean up microphone inputs by removing background noise, enabling Cerence AI's high-performing in-car assistants to accurately interpret drivers’ and passengers’ speech.

: A suite of hands-free, advanced sound-processing technologies designed to clean up microphone inputs by removing background noise, enabling Cerence AI's high-performing in-car assistants to accurately interpret drivers’ and passengers’ speech. Emergency Vehicle Detection : In-car technology that alerts drivers about approaching emergency vehicles. EVD is especially critical as vehicles become increasingly autonomous. It identifies sirens from police cars, firetrucks, and ambulances from up to 800 meters away, pinpointing the direction the emergency vehicle is traveling. EVD can then either advise a driver to step in and manually pull to the side of the road or guide an autonomous vehicle to take action and ensure that the emergency vehicle can safely pass.

: In-car technology that alerts drivers about approaching emergency vehicles. EVD is especially critical as vehicles become increasingly autonomous. It identifies sirens from police cars, firetrucks, and ambulances from up to 800 meters away, pinpointing the direction the emergency vehicle is traveling. EVD can then either advise a driver to step in and manually pull to the side of the road or guide an autonomous vehicle to take action and ensure that the emergency vehicle can safely pass. In-Car Communication: Voice processing technology that enhances conversations between passengers in a vehicle by amplifying and clarifying speech. ICC uses microphones and speakers strategically placed throughout the cabin to create a seamless and natural communication experience, even in noisy environments, fostering a comfortable and connected atmosphere inside the car.



Several leading automakers have already implemented Audio AI through its integration with Audio Weaver, enhancing the in-car user experience and creating a safe environment for drivers.

“This collaboration brings together two leaders in audio innovation to unlock tremendous value for our customers and their drivers,” said Nils Schanz, Executive Vice President, Product & Technology, Cerence AI. “Automakers can now leverage the combined force of Cerence AI and DSP Concepts’ leading automotive audio technology to deliver an optimized in-car audio experience.”

“The automobile is the most complex audio product on the market, and audio processing is critical to delivering comfort, safety and personalization,” said Steve Ernst, Head of Automotive, DSP Concepts. “Combining our automotive signal processing leadership with Cerence AI’s expertise in conversational and audio AI helps automakers design and deliver the best possible in-cabin audio experience while reducing development cycles and engineering overhead.”

Cerence AI’s integration with DSP Concepts’ Audio Weaver is now available worldwide. For more information about Cerence’s Audio AI suite, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/audio-ai.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 525 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Contact Information



Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com