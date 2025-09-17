Becklar Awarded 2025 Company of the Year by Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA)

Ogden, Utah, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar is proud to announce it has been honored as Company of the Year by the Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA) during the association’s 2025 National Conference, held September 15–17 in Philadelphia. The award was presented at the MAMA Awards Ceremony, held at the prestigious Franklin Institute, recognizing exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact within the Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) industry.



Becklar’s Path to Recognition



The Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA) selected Becklar for its steadfast commitment to empowering seniors and vulnerable populations through cutting-edge personal health and safety technology. At the core of Becklar’s offerings is its AI-powered Becklar Engage Platform, which delivers unparalleled emergency response times by combining advanced voice-assistant technology with real-time natural-language processing. Since its launch in June 2020, Becklar Engage has processed over two million inbound live calls, achieving an industry-leading average response time of just 9.4 seconds and resolving approximately 60 percent of inquiries autonomously.



Industry-Leading Devices and Monitoring Capabilities

Becklar’s comprehensive line of mPERS (mobile Personal Emergency Response System) devices, including newly announced Belle X2, combines sleek, durable design with extensive features—GPS, Wi-Fi, cellular triangulation, proprietary homing technology, fall detection, and the longest battery life of any PERS device in North America. Becklar devices are supported by the company’s broadest network of award-winning monitoring centers in North America, providing world-class reliability and peace of mind to users and their caregivers.



A Vision of Safety and Innovation

“This recognition underscores our mission to lead in delivering safety, confidence, and independence to everyday lives,” said Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar. “We’re honored that MAMA has recognized Becklar’s dedication to technological innovation and compassionate care. This award energizes us to continue pushing pace-setting boundaries in emergency response and senior safety.”



About the Award & Ceremony

As the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the PERS industry—covering approximately 80 percent of the U.S. market—MAMA’s awards spotlight organizations that demonstrate excellence in service, innovation, and advocacy. The awards ceremony took place at Philadelphia’s iconic Franklin Institute, bringing together industry leaders for a night of recognition, connection, and celebration.



About Becklar:

Becklar, the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company, offers the only complete, integrated mPERS ecosystem. Becklar solutions provide a unified suite of connected devices, innovative applications, AI-powered engagement technologies and professional monitoring services. Becklar’s pioneering AI-unified protection agent helps provide the fastest response times in the market, while delivering unmatched total cost of ownership. Becklar bundled wholesale solutions make it easy for dealers to offer safety and protection to individuals of all ages to fit their lifestyles, create meaningful moments of engagement and help promote healthier living.

For more information - https://becklar.com/personal-health-safety/