Alkyd Resin Market to Reach USD 6.03 Billion by 2032 as Sustainable Coatings and Hybrid Resins Gain Traction | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkyd Resin Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global Alkyd Resin Market size was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2032, at a steady CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period 2025-2032. The U.S. market alone was worth USD 701 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% driven by rising demand for long-lasting emission-compliant coatings in construction and industrial applications.





Alkyd resins are the backbone of the world coating industry due to their good adhesion, gloss and very competitive in terms of price while retaining all the above-mentioned performance benefits. Increasing construction and infrastructure activities also have fuelled a strong demand for durable decorative coatings especially in residential, institutional and industrial buildings.

The steady demand growth from niche segments like marine, aerospace, and pipelines, which needs the coatings to endure extreme environment, corrosion, and weathering is again driving the market growth. Simultaneously, continued development in hybrid and modified alkyd resins enable manufacturers to provide products possessing more rapid dry and chemical resistance without the performance penalty endured with some lower VOC-compliant materials.

Major Companies in the Alkyd Resin Market Include:

BASF

AkzoNobel

Allnex

PPG Industries

Hexion Inc.

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Resinadco

Shandong Taihe Resin Co. Ltd.

Hempel

Lanxess

Nuplex Industries

Arkema

Cray Valley

Evonik Industries

Jayant Resin

Kaneka Corporation

Synthomer

Sayerlack

Alkyd Resin Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.09 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of4.97% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

By Product Type, Short Oil Alkyds Market Dominated the Market with 48% Share

The market is dominated by short oil alkyds of approximately 48% as they are inexpensive and fast drying and can be used in decorative and industrial coatings. Modified Alkyds s the fastest growing sub-segment owing to the rising need of high-performance coatings in automotive, marine and other specialty applications.

By Process Type, Fatty Acid Process Led the Market with 60% Share

The Fatty Acid Process is the dominant method, accounting for about 60% of production and is the oldest and the less expensive way to obtain resins of consistent quality. Glyceride Process is the largest sub-segment and is the fastest-growing sub-segment due to the production of superior performance alkyd resins for specialty and industrial coatings.

By Formulation Type, High Solids Alkyds Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

High Solids Alkyds continue to dominate at approximately 50% market share due to their low-VOC capabilities and compliance with environmental requirements. The Waterborne Alkyds segment is registering its fastest growth as a result of more stringent environmental regulations and growing use of environment-friendly coatings.

By Application, Paints & Coatings Segment Lead the Market

Paints & Coatings dominate the range accounting for nearly 55% share due to round household name in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Fastest growth is expected for Adhesives & Sealants, spurred by demand for robust adherence and durability in industrial and packaging applications.

By Region, Asia Pacific Led the Market with Around 38.29% Share in 2024; North America is the Fastest Growing Region in the Market

Asia Pacific held the largest Alkyd Resin Market Share in 2024, around 38.29% 2024. It is due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding residential and commercial construction projects. Consumers in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are increasingly seeking premium, durable, and aesthetically appealing kitchen and bathroom fixtures.

The North America region is the fastest-growing market. It is owing to rising demand for durable, low-maintenance and great-looking kitchen and bathroom fixtures. Increasing home improvements, the growth of commercial infrastructure projects and a robust hospitality industry are fueling demand for high-end finishes.

