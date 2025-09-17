Data443 Announces Strategic Deal with Trium Cyber to Deliver Cyber Insurance Risk Intelligence for Syndicate 1322 of Lloyd's of London

New licensing deal positions Data443 in the $50B global cyber insurance market

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a leading data security and privacy software company for “All Things Data Security, has signed a strategic licensing agreement with Trium Cyber, which operates Syndicate 1322 at Lloyd's of London. Under this agreement, Trium will deploy Data443's TacitRed™ threat intelligence platform across its global portfolio of insured businesses.

The partnership positions Data443 to capitalize on the rapidly expanding cyber insurance market, projected to exceed $50 billion globally by 2030. Through this licensing arrangement, Data443 will provide real-time cyber threat intelligence services that enable insurance companies to shift from reactive claims processing to proactive risk prevention.

Data443's competitive advantage stems from owning and operating proprietary threat intelligence infrastructure rather than relying on third-party data feeds like many competitors. The Company's platform combines TacitRed™, which monitors internet traffic across 13+ million companies, with recently acquired Cyren Threat Intelligence services that analyze email threats, malware, and phishing attacks from a global sensor network.

"This partnership validates our strategy of building a comprehensive, integrated cybersecurity platform that serves both enterprise clients and the insurance industry," said Jason Remillard, Chief Executive Officer of Data443. "While other companies in this space have raised hundreds of millions in private capital, Data443 offers investors access to comparable technology and market opportunity as a public company at a fraction of those valuations."

Trium Cyber, launched in 2023 as the first-ever Lloyd’s-approved mono-line cyber syndicate serving U.S.-domiciled risks, has since expanded to the U.K. and beyond. Focused on providing risk transfer solutions to high-quality global clients with superior security hygiene, Trium will leverage TacitRed™ to enhance its portfolio risk management capabilities. The platform provides live-action, real-time visibility into enterprise attack surfaces and associated cyber threats, enabling both Trium and its insured clients to proactively mitigate exposures before they escalate.

"The insurance industry loses billions annually to preventable cyber events," said Josh Ladeau, Chief Executive Officer of Trium Cyber. "By integrating Data443's threat intelligence with Trium’s True Risk Avoidance & Mitigation (TRAM) Services offering, we gain unprecedented visibility that allows us to protect clients more effectively while improving portfolio performance for our stakeholders at Lloyd's."

This licensing agreement builds on Data443's recent strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of TacitRed™, which has identified over 1 billion threat findings across 13 million U.S. companies, and the acquisition of Cyren Threat Intelligence Services. The Company has also launched Ransomware Recovery Manager and established a partnership with datacenter provider TierPoint.

About Trium

Trium Cyber is a specialty insurance underwriter providing cyber and technology errors and omissions insurance coverage for globally domiciled risks. Writing on behalf of Trium Syndicate 1322, Trium is backed by Pelican Ventures and third-party capital providers.

Trium Cyber, via its U.S. and U.K. based management team, is uniquely positioned to service the global market offering technical underwriting, complementary cyber risk management and real-time loss mitigation services while offering Lloyd's of London A+ rated security to its clients.

About TacitRed™

TacitRed™ provides tactical attack surface intelligence through continuous cyber threat and attack analysis. The platform continuously analyzes massive amounts of global attack signals and threat intelligence sources to pinpoint active exposures, attacks, and risks affecting organizations worldwide.

The platform has achieved significant scale, surpassing one billion threat findings while providing unparalleled, on-demand intelligence. TacitRed's core value proposition centers on unlocking fully curated, prioritized, and actionable threat findings within external attack surfaces instantly, requiring only a company domain for comprehensive analysis. For more information, visit: https://tacitred.com/. TacitRed(tm) was acquired by Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in June 2025.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, both at rest and in flight and in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Data443 offers a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data, regardless of location, platform, or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. For more information, visit: https://data443.com.

