Digital Utilities Ventures Provides Corporate Update

MANKATO, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), soon to be operating as Easy Environmental Solutions, today issued a corporate update highlighting recent developments across acquisitions, international expansion, and capital markets initiatives.

The Company is in the process of acquiring Lifestyle Dock Company and only awaits FINRA approval to complete the acquisition. Lifestyle is a premium manufacturer of luxury docks with a strong distribution network and an East Coast manufacturing facility. Since the Lifestyle acquisition has not been completed, revenues from Lifestyle were not included in DUTV’s recently filed annual report for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. Once FINRA approves the transaction Lifestyles’ revenues will be consolidated into DUTV’s financial statements.

In addition to broadening DUTV’s product portfolio, the acquisition of Lifestyle provides a strategically located production base and creates a new market opportunity to integrate the Company’s patented NanoVoid™ clean-water technology directly into luxury docks and marina systems.

Alongside its U.S. growth initiatives, DUTV continues to advance its international strategy with significant momentum in Africa. The Company has already received deposits on a $3.4 million contract to deploy EasyFEN™ waste-to-fertilizer systems in Kenya, with delivery and revenue recognition expected later this calendar year. Additional field trials are underway in Tanzania, and discussions are active across more than ten African nations, underscoring management’s belief that the EasyFEN platform can become a scalable solution for local fertilizer production, food security, and sustainable agriculture.

DUTV also provided an update on its ongoing efforts to strengthen its capital markets profile. As part of the Company’s goal to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market, management approved a 100:1 reverse stock split. Like the Lifestyle acquisition, the reverse split will not become effective for trading until FINRA approval is granted. There is no assurance that an uplift to the OTCQB will be accomplished, but if it is Management believes the uplisting will enhance transparency, broaden investor access, and improve overall liquidity for shareholders.

“DUTV is undergoing a pivotal transformation,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. “Lifestyle gives us new manufacturing capabilities and direct market access for NanoVoid. Our Africa projects are advancing with real contracts and deposits in place, and our corporate actions are positioning us for the next stage of growth. We believe these steps will translate into a strong foundation for long-term shareholder value as they are fully recognized in the months ahead.”

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute ‘forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with OTC Markets. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO - Mark@easyenergysystems.com

Nick Vincent, Sales Operations Manager – nvincentr@easyenergysystems.com

Bill Bliler – Director, Business Development – billbliler@easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergysystems.com

www.easyenergyfinance.com

www.duventures.com

Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: info@duventures.com