Easy Environmental Solutions Announces New Distribution Partnership to Expand Access to Terreplenish®

MANKATO, Minn., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), the manufacturer of Terreplenish®, a leading organic microbial soil-replenishing technology, today announced a new partnership with Mid-States Distributing Company, significantly expanding the availability of Terreplenish® across North America.

Under the agreement, the distributor will offer the full Terreplenish® product line to its network of member retailers, representing nearly 800 hundred retail store locations with a combined volume of over $7 Billion in annual sales. This partnership marks a major milestone in Easy Environmental Solutions’ mission to bring regenerative, biology-based soil solutions to growers, homeowners, and land stewards nationwide.





Easy Environmental Solutions will participate in the distributor’s upcoming industry trade show, where the company will showcase the proven ability of Terreplenish® to restore soil biology, reduce fertilizer dependence, and improve water quality through reduced nutrient runoff.

“We’re thrilled to join this distributor network,” said Bill Bliler, Director of Business Development for Easy Environmental Solutions. “Their commitment to supporting growers and land managers aligns perfectly with our mission to restore soil health using safe, natural microbial solutions.”

“This partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand Terreplenish’s footprint,” added Mark Gaalswyk, Founder & CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions. “With their reach across the agricultural and land-care sectors, we expect strong adoption beginning in the next quarter.”

The rollout to member retailers begins this month with the 2026 Winter Rendezvous in Phoenix, where Easy Environmental Solutions will be showcasing their complete line of Terreplenish®.





About Terreplenish®

Terreplenish® is a certified organic microbial soil amendment produced through a patented bioprocess that upcycles plant-based waste into a powerful, regenerative soil solution. Terreplenish® restores beneficial soil biology, improves nutrient cycling, enhances plant resilience, and reduces reliance on synthetic fertilizers. Learn more at www.easyenviro.com/terreplenish.

About Easy Environmental Solutions

Easy Environmental Solutions develops innovative, biology-driven technologies that restore soil health, improve water quality, and support sustainable land management. The company’s flagship product, Terreplenish®, is used by farmers, landscapers, homeowners, and municipalities across the United States.

