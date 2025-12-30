Easy Environmental Solutions Announces Availability Of EasyFEN Liquid Microbial Production System

MANKATO, Minn., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) today announced the completed construction and availability of the EasyFEN Liquid Microbial Production System, with the first system to be shipped and deployed to East Africa. Subsequent units are in process for deployment into Central America, Europe, West Africa, and the United States.





The patent pending technology of the EasyFEN™ system will extract juices from local biomass and seed it with proprietary microbials to produce Terreplenish, a 100% organic soil amendment designed to restore soil health and enhance agricultural productivity. Each EasyFEN™system will process up to 17,500 tons of green biomass, food waste, and crop residue each year. This biomass and food waste will be transformed into as much as 2.7 million gallons of Terreplenish…enough to treat up to 1.35 million acres (546,000 hectares) of farmland every year…and which University of Missouri research calculates to be enough to feed 16 million people per year…over 43,000 per day.

The fully automated system will be remotely monitored for consistent performance and quality control…allowing for regional deployment and utilization of green waste and food waste from local communities.





By converting food and crop waste rather than allowing decomposition in field and landfills, each system prevents methane emissions equivalent to removing approximately 30,000 cars from the road per year.

“Throughout the world, the need for reliable, locally controlled production systems to feed millions of people is immediate,” said Mark Gaalswyk, Founder & CEO of Easy Environmental. “With the EasyFEN, regions can produce nutrient-rich liquid microbial solutions themselves, using their own crop waste streams. We believe this model can be scaled across the world exponentially, and we are committed to advancing it.”

“Real food security begins when a nation can nourish its own soil,” added Bakry Osman, Director of Africa Operations for Easy Environmental. “The EasyFEN puts that power back in the hands of the countries we serve — producing nutrient-rich liquid microbial fertilizers locally, reliably, and at scale. This isn’t just a new input. It’s a new foundation for agricultural independence in the 21st century."

More than just a technological breakthrough, the EasyFEN™system represents the powerful intersection of humanitarian impact and economic opportunity. As the world faces severe food insecurity, countries are in critical need of sustainable agricultural solutions in order to prevent millions from suffering and dying from starvation. By aligning the mission to end world hunger and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with a fully sustainable, high-return investment model, Easy FEN technology drives sustainable agriculture, food security, and economic growth worldwide, offering hope and lasting change to those who need it most.

About Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), formerly Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, EZES aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

