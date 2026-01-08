Easy Environmental Solutions Enters 2026 With Accelerated Global Momentum and a Clear Path to Scale

MANKATO, Minn., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) enters 2026 with strong global traction and a rapidly expanding commercial footprint, following a year in which the company exceeded internal targets across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. With multiple first-of-kind deployments scheduled and trials progressing across four continents, EZES is shifting decisively from technology validation to large-scale infrastructure rollout—positioning itself as a next-generation provider of sustainable agriculture and water systems on a global scale.

“2025 was about proving performance in real-world conditions across dramatically different environments,” said Bakry Osman, Director for Africa and the Middle East. “2026 is where scale, integration, and long-term value creation begin to converge.”





Africa: From First Deployment to Continental Expansion

EZES will deploy Africa’s first EasyFEN™ unit in Kenya, establishing a flagship model for localized, climate-resilient agricultural infrastructure from the plant juice derived from local green biomass. With each fully automatic modular unit capable of producing locally up to 1 million acres of Liquid Microbial Fertilizer per year, the EasyFEN™ enables on-site production of Terreplenish®, the company’s microbial soil solution, using local organic waste streams—reducing production costs while improving soil fertility, water retention, and crop resilience.

The Kenyan deployment is expected to serve as a regional reference point for governments, agribusinesses, and development partners seeking scalable solutions to food security and climate stress

Later in 2026, EZES will introduce its Easy NanoVoid™ “tiny oxygen bubble” technology alongside Terreplenish®, creating an integrated soil regeneration and water purification platform. Leadership describes the convergence of these technologies as a structural leap forward.

“Localized biological production paired with advanced super oxygen saturated NanoVoid™ water treatment creates compounding impact,” said Mark Gaalswyk, Founder & Chief Executive Officer. “This combination dramatically changes the economics of sustainability.”

Additional momentum includes:

Ghana: Ongoing trials with a follow-on EasyFEN™ deployment planned

Ongoing trials with a follow-on EasyFEN™ deployment planned South Africa: Trials supporting reforestation and ecosystem restoration in the Western Cape

Trials supporting reforestation and ecosystem restoration in the Western Cape Egypt: Trials beginning March 2026, opening a new North African expansion corridor

Trials beginning March 2026, opening a new North African expansion corridor Saudi Arabia – Trials beginning on February 26 via a large existing customer relationship

Middle East: Infrastructure-Level Solutions Aligned With National Priorities

EZES is advancing trials across the Middle East in alignment with national food security, water efficiency, and sustainability agendas.

In Saudi Arabia, trials beginning in late February aim to support multi-unit Easy FEN deployment across diverse regions. EZES’s ability to localize production, reduce water intensity, and regenerate soils aligns directly with the Kingdom’s agricultural transformation priorities.

“What resonates with partners in the region is performance and economics,” said Nathan Carpenter, Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere Sales. “Cost versus value versus impact is where EZES consistently differentiates itself.”

In Oman, high-level meetings in January will explore establishing EasyFEN™ systems as government-owned agricultural infrastructure to strengthen national food resilience.









Completed EasyFEN™ (patents pending) shipping to Kenya

Europe: France as a Strategic Anchor Market

In France, EZES is preparing to finalize an agreement with investors to deploy EasyFEN™ units in Bordeaux, followed by the introduction of the NanoVoid™ Bubble technology. France’s combination of advanced agriculture, stringent environmental standards, and openness to high-performance sustainable solutions makes it a strategic European anchor market.

The Bordeaux deployment will showcase how EZES’s integrated platform—localized production, microbial soil regeneration, and advanced water treatment—can operate within one of the world’s most demanding regulatory environments.

Looking Ahead: From Validation to Value Creation

At the core of EZES’s strategy is a unified platform—Terreplenish, localized production through modular Easy FEN™, and NanoVoid™ Bubble technology—delivered as a comprehensive, scalable system.

“The world has not seen this level of integration at this cost, with this breadth of application,” said Osman. “We are building systems designed for the next decade—not just the next season.”

As 2026 begins, Easy Environmental Solutions is positioning itself not simply as a technology provider, but as a builder of globally relevant infrastructure designed to address food security, clean water scarcity, and climate resilience at scale.

