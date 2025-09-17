Scholastic Launches First Branded Streaming App Featuring Clifford, Goosebumps, and More

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9 Story Media Group, a leading creator, producer and distributor of children’s media, and part of the Scholastic portfolio, has partnered with Future Today , a leader in ad-supported streaming, to launch the first-ever Scholastic-branded streaming app. Now available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV – with additional platforms to follow – the app offers families a free, safe and trusted destination to enjoy beloved Scholastic programming on-demand.

Designed for kids ages 2-12 and their families, the app features over 400 hours of premium content from Scholastic’s iconic library, including Clifford the Big Red Dog (Classic, Seasons 1-2), The Magic School Bus (Classic, Seasons 1-4), Goosebumps (Original Series, Seasons 1-3), Clifford’s Really Big Movie, The Baby-Sitters Club and Animorphs. Additional evergreen titles from the 9 Story library include Garfield and Barney & Friends.

The app is part of Scholastic’s broader 360-degree strategy to reach children everywhere. Following Scholastic’s strategic investment in 9 Story last year, the media company is leveraging new synergies to expand access to its deep catalog of iconic children’s series. The Scholastic AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) app builds on successful VOD (video on demand) launches of Scholastic favorites by 9 Story’s digital team across multiple platforms earlier this year.

The launch expands Future Today’s growing footprint in the kids streaming space, where it has already partnered with global brands like Moonbug, LEGO, Chuck E Cheese and others.

“We’re seeing strong demand for quality nostalgic content, and the Scholastic brand is trusted by families everywhere,” said Elianne Friend, VP of Digital & Distribution at 9 Story. “Future Today was the ideal partner to help us bring Scholastic’s beloved stories to new audiences. We’re excited to build on this momentum and continue expanding Scholastic Entertainment’s incredible catalog across global streaming platforms.”

“Scholastic books and programs have been a cornerstone of childhood for generations, bringing characters and lessons that stay with us for life,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP Kids & Family at Future Today. “With this new app, we’re ensuring families everywhere will have access to timeless stories that entertain, educate and inspire – backed by a brand they know and trust.”

To start watching, download the Scholastic app on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

About Scholastic Entertainment

Scholastic Entertainment brings high-quality content across multiple platforms to audiences of all ages. Among its award-winning productions are the animated series “Clifford the Big Red Dog®” for Amazon Prime and PBS Kids, a live-action “Clifford the Big Red Dog®” feature for Paramount, and Peabody and Daytime Emmy® Award-winning “Stillwater®,” an animated series for Apple TV+. Scholastic Entertainment continues to build celebrated brands worldwide by bringing both nostalgic Scholastic properties and exciting new voices to the screen. Some of its recent projects include “Eva the Owlet™,” an animated series for Apple TV+ based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series OwlDiaries™, the hit live-action “Goosebumps®” series with Disney+ and Hulu which premiered Season 2 in January 2025, and a live-action feature adaptation of “The Magic School Bus” in development with Elizabeth Banks and Marc Platt. Scholastic Entertainment is the media division of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL).

About 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer, and distributor of award-winning children’s and family content and now part of the Scholastic portfolio. Established in 2013, the company’s Digital Division is a leader in digital content strategy, channel management, and AVOD/FAST distribution. As an official YouTube partner, 9 Story Digital oversees 130 brands across 17 languages, driving audience engagement and maximizing visibility for some of the most beloved children’s and family entertainment brands. Recognized four times in the Top 10 of Kidscreen’s Hot50 ranking, 9 Story Digital has earned 31 YouTube Play Button Awards and continues to expand its global footprint through strategic content management and platform optimization. The team manages top brands such as Clifford, Barney, Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood, The Magic School Bus, Wild Kratts, and Goosebumps, as well as branded hub channels like Scholastic After School and Scholastic Classic.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

