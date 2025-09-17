ServiceTrade Named 2025 “Best Ease of Use” Software by Capterra in the Service Dispatch Category

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, a leading provider of commercial field service management software for fire and life safety and mechanical HVAC contractors, today announced it has been named 2025 “Best Ease of Use” by Capterra in the Service Dispatch category, reflecting consistently high satisfaction scores from verified users on the Capterra platform. Capterra’s “Best of” badges are determined by user ratings collected during a defined period and require a minimum review count to qualify.

This recognition builds on the company’s momentum from earlier this year, when ServiceTrade was recognized on the 2025 Capterra Shortlist for Field Service Management. It underscored customer-reported strengths in usability, features, support, and value.

“ServiceTrade is obsessed with making complex commercial service work simple for techs and business managers. Being recognized for ease of use validates our design principles and the feedback our customers give us every day,” said Brook Bock, Chief Product Officer of ServiceTrade. “When field service management software is intuitive, technicians get more done, customers get faster responses, and the business grows stronger.”

ServiceTrade’s high marks on Capterra reflect that focus: as of August 24, 2025, ServiceTrade holds a 4.6/5 ‘Ease of Use’ rating from hundreds of verified customer reviews.

Why contractors say ServiceTrade is easy to use

Modern dispatch board with drag-and-drop scheduling and clear technician availability.





A technician mobile app that surfaces job details, equipment service history, and photo/video capture to streamline service delivery and increase efficiency.





Customer-facing communications (ETAs, confirmations, and a branded portal) that cut phone tag and speed job and project approvals.





Connected data and workflows across scheduling, work orders, quoting, and invoicing to shorten billing cycles and boost revenue per tech.

ServiceTrade’s contractor-first approach—measuring what matters to contractors and removing friction from day-to-day work—guides both product design and partnership strategy.

“Our mission is to help commercial contractors serve more, serve better, and grow profitably,” added Ms. Bock. “We’re grateful for the user reviews that led to this Capterra badge and will keep investing in features that deliver immediate value in the office and in the field.”

About Capterra “Best of” badges

Capterra’s “Best of” badge program highlights products with the highest user ratings for specific criteria, including Ease of Use. Eligibility and rankings are based on verified user reviews and category relevance as defined by Capterra’s research team.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade delivers software that helps commercial contractors in fire and life safety, mechanical, and HVAC contractors service smarter and scale faster. With mobile applications, customer engagement tools, scheduling, dispatch, and AI-driven analytics, ServiceTrade empowers more than 1,300 contractors across North America to grow profitably while delivering superior customer experiences. Since its founding, ServiceTrade has facilitated billions in service transactions and continues to set the standard for digital transformation in commercial services.

For more information, visit www.servicetrade.com.

