isolved’s 2025 Advisory Services Research Reveals HR’s Expanding Reliance on “Advisory Villages”

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human resource (HR) leaders face mounting pressure to manage a growing range of workplace challenges. Workforce burnout, economic uncertainty, compliance complexity and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) are just a few of the issues reshaping today’s HR agenda. To navigate this environment, many are building an “advisory village”: a trusted network of accountants, bankers, brokers, consultants and financial advisors who are shifting from transactional roles to strategic partners shaping the future of work.

That’s the central finding from isolved®’s third-annual Advisory Services Research: “Activating HR’s Trusted Village”, which surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. advisors across the five segments mentioned above. The data reveals a profession in transition. Advisors are no longer only providing retirement plans or health insurance, they’re helping businesses anticipate risks, adopt new technologies and unlock value from benefits strategies that go far beyond the basics.

Explore the Full Findings of isolved’s Third-Annual Advisory Services Research: Activating HR’s Trusted Village (2025-2026)

Rising Pressures, Expanding Partnerships

According to the research, the biggest client challenge is economic uncertainty, followed closely by risk management and compliance with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) regulations. Despite this, only 16% of advisors currently support ERISA and 21% support FMLA. In fact, FMLA/leave management was named the top service advisors plan to add in the coming year.

Meanwhile, health insurance and 401(k) retirement plans remain table stakes, forming the foundation of most advisory-client relationships. The fastest-growing area of expansion includes benefits like commuter programs and Premium Only Plans (POPs) as organizations revisit return-to-office (RTO) strategies and seek new ways to meet rising employee expectations. This expansion also includes solutions that make benefits easier to navigate and more accessible to employees. isolved’s recently launched Benefits Guidance solution does just that by providing personalized, AI-powered plan recommendations during enrollment to simplify decision-making and increase engagement.

AI as a Catalyst and a Concern

Across every advisor type, the top business opportunity identified was embracing AI and automation for personalized investment strategies. For brokers, this means smarter benefits planning supported by modern decision-support solutions like isolved Benefits Guidance. For accountants and banks, it means predictive financial modeling. And for consultants, embracing AI and automation means scaling compliance reporting.

Already, more than half of brokers are using AI to automate processes, 44% of bankers are using AI for compliance monitoring and 65% of financial advisors report feeling “very confident” advising clients on AI-powered HR and benefits tools. Advisors continue to weigh the balance between automation and personal connection. While many are embracing AI for its efficiency, over 60% noted concerns about how technology could change the relationship-driven nature of advisory work.

The Advisory Village in Action

The study highlights the importance of third-party administrators (TPAs) and human capital management (HCM) technology partners who balance technology advancements with expert services delivered by tenured professionals. A majority of advisors report blending in-house expertise with outsourced support, with many serving as the primary point of contact between clients and TPAs. In choosing partners, advisors consistently prioritize exceptional customer service, compliance expertise and strong onboarding experiences, emphasizing the role of partnership in scaling their value.

“Advisors are the market makers across benefits, talent, payroll and HR as they influence how organizations navigate internal and external pressures like compliance complexity, economic uncertainty and shifting employee expectations,” said Amberly Dressler, SVP of Brand & Experience Marketing at isolved. “Our annual advisory research highlights how advisors are expanding their expertise and impact and it’s clear they are indispensable in helping businesses succeed. They are also looking for trusted partners like isolved to help them broaden their offerings in support of HR, benefits, talent and payroll.”

