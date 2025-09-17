Drone Services Market Size to Reach USD 109.2 Billion by 2030, says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India - September 17, 2025 – According to Mordor Intelligence, the global drone services market is valued at USD 29.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 109.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.58% during the forecast period. The drone services market is gaining strong momentum as industries ranging from construction and agriculture to defence and logistics deploy drones for efficiency, safety, and real-time insights.

Drone Services: Key Developments and Adoption Trends

Expanding Role in Infrastructure and Construction: Drone services deliver fast, accurate aerial data for surveying, monitoring, and safety, helping the construction industry cut survey time and improve large project execution.

Growth of Agricultural Applications: Drones in agriculture aid crop monitoring, spraying, and yield optimization, enabling data-driven farming, efficient resource use, and boosting demand for precision agriculture services.

Logistics and Delivery Use Cases: Logistics and retail sectors are testing drone-based last-mile delivery to cut time and costs, with global trials pointing to drones as a key part of future e-commerce and urban logistics.

Surveillance and Security Applications: Drone services boost public safety, defense, and law enforcement with fast aerial coverage, real-time feeds, and situational awareness for surveillance, border control, and emergency response.

Drone Service Market Outlook: Key Segments Driving Growth

By Service Type

Drone Platform Services

Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

Training and Simulation

By End-User Industry

Construction and Infrastructure

Agriculture and Forestry

Energy and Utilities

Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Medical and Parcel Delivery

Others (Mining, Real Estate, Media)

By Drone Type

Rotary-wing

Fixed-wing

Hybrid VTOL

By Operating Range

Visual Line-of-Sight (VLOS)

Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight (BVLOS)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the detailed Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/drone-services-market?utm_source=Globenewswire

Regional Insights on Adoption of Drone Services

North America: The region leads the drone services market, supported by favourable FAA regulations, strong adoption across defense, construction, and agriculture, and the presence of major service providers.

Europe: Growth is driven by infrastructure monitoring, renewable energy projects, and supportive regulatory frameworks such as EASA rules, encouraging broader commercial drone deployment.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, fuelled by large-scale adoption in agriculture, smart cities, and logistics, with China, Japan, and India investing heavily in commercial and defense-related drone services.

South America: Emerging adoption is seen in agriculture, mining, and infrastructure sectors, particularly in Brazil and Chile, where drones are improving efficiency in crop management and resource exploration.

Key Players Driving the Drone Services Industry

The drone services industry is highly competitive, with global and regional players expanding their portfolios to meet rising demand across sectors. Leading companies are focusing on service diversification, regulatory partnerships, and technology integration to strengthen their positions.

DJI

Terra Drone Corporation

Cyberhawk Innovations

PrecisionHawk

Aerodyne Group

Sky-Futures Ltd

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Anti-Drone Market - The Anti-Drone Market is valued at USD 3.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.14% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing security concerns around unauthorized drone activities, rising adoption of counter-UAV systems for defense and critical infrastructure protection, and growing demand across airports, public venues, and government facilities to mitigate potential threats.

Delivery Drones Market - The Delivery Drones Market is valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 32.44% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by the rising demand for faster last-mile delivery, increasing adoption by e-commerce and retail players, and supportive regulatory frameworks enabling large-scale deployment in urban and rural logistic

Drone Transportation Services Market - The Drone Transportation Services Market is valued at USD 0.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 48.96% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the rising need for efficient cargo and passenger transport solutions, increasing investments in urban air mobility, and supportive regulatory initiatives that encourage the integration of drones into commercial logistics and smart city ecosystems.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.



