Food Lion Feeds and Customers Team Up to Fight Hunger

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is launching its annual Gala Apple Bag campaign as part of its continued efforts to help reduce food insecurity throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating footprint. Food Lion customers can purchase specially marked Gala apple bags from Sept. 17 through Oct. 7 or make a cash donation to support community hunger relief organizations. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity.

Approximately 6.8 million U.S. households experienced very low food security in 2023, according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, meaning families skipped meals or ate less meals due to limited finances.

Since launching in 2014, the Gala Apple Bag campaign has provided the equivalent of more than 40 million meals* based on the generosity of Food Lion customers.

“This campaign is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Each Gala apple bag purchased, and every dollar donated at the register adds up to nourishing meals for families. We are proud to not only partner with our valued customers but community organizations to help fight hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”

Proceeds from the sale of Gala apple bags along with customer donations will benefit hunger relief organizations that are awarded grants through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. Each year, the foundation, the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, awards more than $1 million in grants to community partners nourishing neighbors in need in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

To help reduce food insecurity, customers can purchase a specially marked Gala Apple Bag or contribute cash donations while checking out in-store or online via Food Lion To Go. Customers can also use the digital keypads at checkout to donate a specific dollar amount or round up their purchases.

The Gala Apple Bag campaign is among many efforts coordinated by Food Lion Feeds throughout the year to reduce food insecurity. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*Through the Gala Apple Bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchase will be provided to Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to award grants to local feeding partners. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 (monetary equivalent of 2 million meals) from Sept. 17 – Oct. 7, 2025.

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

