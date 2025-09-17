Medical Display Market to Reach USD 4.04 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Display Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.72 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.04 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032. The consistent growth is fueled by rising demand for high-resolution, dependable display technologies in healthcare, propelled by innovations in medical imaging and diagnostic practices.

Global Medical Display Market Key Takeaways

Diagnostic displays are expected to account for 42.1% of the global medical display market share in 2025.

By display technology, liquid crystal display (LCD) segment is set to dominate the industry, capturing 38.2% of the market share in 2025.

Based on panel size, displays under 22 inches are anticipated to account for 23.1% of the global display industry share by 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.3% in 2025, is projected to maintain its dominance over the global market.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a hotbed for medical display market companies during the assessment period.

Rising Demand for Advanced Healthcare Technologies Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest medical display market analysis outlines key factors driving industry growth. Increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies is one such growth driver.

Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers in the contemporary world are increasingly seeking cutting-edge technologies to improve patient care. This is creating a fertile ground for the growth of medical display market.

Advanced medical equipment, such as imaging systems, requires high-resolution medical displays for accurate diagnostics. As more healthcare facilities upgrade to these technologies, manufacturers of medical displays are expected to see increased sales during the forthcoming period.

High Costs Could Limit Medical Display Market Growth

The prospective medical display market outlook appears promising, owing to rising demand for advanced imaging and surgical displays. However, high cost of cutting-edge medical displays could limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Medical-grade displays are quite expensive because they need special features like precise calibration and compliance with medical standards. This cost factor deters their adoption, especially in smaller healthcare facilities, leading to reduced medical display market demand.

Technological Advancements in Display Systems Creating Growth Opportunities

Ongoing technological advancement are paving way for the development of high-performance LCD, OLED, and high resolution displays (4K and 8K). These innovations enhance diagnostic accuracy as well as support clinical workflows. Rising adoption of these advanced medical displays in diagnostic and surgical applications is expected to boost the target market.

Impact of AI on the Medical Display Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is turning out to be a powerful tool in the medical display market. It is driving significant advancements in diagnostic accuracy as well as workflow efficiency.

AI-powered imaging solutions enable real-time analysis, enhanced image clarity, and automated detection of abnormalities. They allow healthcare professionals to make faster and more precise decisions.

Medical displays are increasingly being designed to support AI integration, featuring higher resolutions, better color accuracy, and advanced visualization tools. This integration improves patient outcomes as well as increases the adoption of digital healthcare technologies.

Emerging Medical Display Market Trends

Ongoing digital transformation in healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the medical display market. Adoption of digital technologies like electronic health records (EHRs), AI-assisted diagnostics, and telemedicine platforms is increasing significantly. This, in turn, is driving demand for reliable medical displays.

Increasing usage of imaging technologies like MRI, X-ray, CT, and ultrasound is expected to fuel demand for high-performance medical displays. These imaging modalities require precise visualization for accurate diagnosis, making advanced medical displays essential.

Rise of surgical and minimally invasive procedures will likely boost sales of medical displays. This is because these procedures rely on real-time, high-definition displays for precision. As the number of laparoscopic and robotic surgeries increases, so will the need for high-resolution medical displays.

Growing popularity of telemedicine and remote diagnostics is providing a strong impetus for market expansion. Medical professionals require high-quality displays for remote consultations and accurate diagnosis.

Analyst’s View

“The global medical display industry is expected to experience steady growth, owing to rising demand for advanced medical technologies, ongoing digital transformation in healthcare, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in display systems,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Medical Display Market

Event Description and Impact AI-Powered Imaging and Generative AI Description: Use of AI-powered imaging software, including generative AI for medical tests, has grown quickly in 2024–2025, with hospitals now using it for early disease detection. Impact: This is slated to drive demand for ultra-high-resolution, color-accurate displays that support AI visualization workflows. Healthcare Infrastructure Investments in Asia-Pacific and Africa Description: Governments in India, China, and several African countries are investing heavily in hospital upgrades as well as digital imaging systems in 2025, driven by increasing patient volumes. Impact: This is expected to drive demand for cost-effective medical display solutions. Telemedicine and Remote Diagnostics Expansion Description: After the pandemic, telemedicine and teleradiology have been growing worldwide. Impact: This creates demand for portable, high-resolution medical displays with remote connectivity features.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the medical display market research report:

EIZO Corporation

Barco NV

Sony Corporation

Quest International

Stryker Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Jusha Medical

NEC Display Solutions

Double Black Imaging

Advantech Co Ltd.

Steris PLC

Richardson Electronics Ltd.

Novanta Inc.

Innolux Corporation

FSN Medical Technologies



Key Developments

In May 2025, EIZO Corporation launched RadiForce RX570, a 21.3-inch 5 megapixel color monitor designed for optimal hybrid display of monochrome and color medical images. This monitor is specifically tailored for breast imaging applications, including mammography, breast tomosynthesis, ultrasound, and other related modalities.

In October 2024, LG Electronics announced the launch of its new 32HR734S 4K surgical monitor featuring Mini LED technology. This 31.5-inch medical monitor is designed to deliver outstanding image quality,

In August 2024, EIZO Corporation introduced the RadiForce RX670, a 30-inch, 6-megapixel color monitor for use in teleradiology and radiology. The monitor includes USB Type-C docking to make connecting devices easier in medical imaging setups.

Market Segmentation

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Diagnostic Displays General Radiology Mammography Oncology Imaging Cardiology Imaging

Clinical Review Displays PACS Review Workstations (Non-Diagnostic) EHR/CIS Viewing Dental Digital Pathology Endoscopy/Cystoscopy Review

Surgical/Interventional Displays Surgical Monitors (MIS) Angiography/Cardiac Cath Labs Others Microscopy Displays (Surgical/Procedural)





Display Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Emerging Technologies (MicroLED)





Panel Size Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Small (<22 inches)

Medium (22 - 27 inches)

Large (28 - 32 inches)

Extra Large (32 inches)

Display Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Monochrome Displays

Color Displays

Modality Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Endoscopy

Others (PET, Nuclear Medicine)

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Others (Academic and Research Institutions, etc.)





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



