24/7 Market News: Kraig Labs Spider Silk is Sustainable Alternative to Petroleum-Derived Plastics

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today spotlights a major environmental threat that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, is ideally positioned to address.

Spider silk technology offers a biodegradable, plastic-free alternative to nylon and polyester fibers, which are major generators of microplastics, as regulators and eco-conscious brands pivot away from “fossil-based” textiles.

Microplastics from Synthetic Fibers Are Choking the Planet

Nylon and polyester, two of the most widely used materials in global apparel production, are petroleum-derived plastics. While cheap and durable, these fibers shed microscopic plastic particles (microplastics) with every wash, dry, and wear cycle.

According to recent research:

Over 35% of microplastics in the ocean originate from synthetic textiles.

originate from synthetic textiles. These particles enter rivers, food chains, and drinking water , causing widespread ecological harm.

, causing widespread ecological harm. Conventional plastic-based clothing can take centuries to decompose, creating long-term landfill burdens.



As the world confronts the microplastics crisis, sustainable alternatives are not just a preference, they are an imperative. Spider silk has the potential to become a core material in a new generation of earth-friendly and body compatible textiles.

In 2024, the global apparel fibers market was valued at approximately USD 223.8 billion, with synthetic fibers, primarily polyester, nylon, and acrylic, making up around 59% of the total. Polyester, the dominant synthetic fiber, accounted for a significant share of this segment. In 2023, the polyester fiber market was valued at about USD 118.5 billion, and is projected to reach USD 191.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Meanwhile, the nylon fiber market is expected to grow from USD 8.44 billion in 2024 to around USD 12.92 billion by 2032, reflecting a 6–7% CAGR. When including non-apparel uses, the broader nylon/polyamide market was valued at USD 31.09 billion in 2023, with forecasts estimating growth to USD 48.86 billion by 2032.

As demand for fabrics continues to rise globally, a key global environmental focus will be on reducing the harms from these plastic-based fibers.

Spider Silk: Naturally Biodegradable, Performance-Grade Fiber

Kraig’s proprietary spider silk, derived from genetically engineered silkworms, offers:

Full biodegradability — breaks down naturally, without polluting oceans or soils

— breaks down naturally, without polluting oceans or soils Superior performance — with strength-to-weight ratios surpassing many synthetic fibers

— with strength-to-weight ratios surpassing many synthetic fibers Plastic-free innovation — not made from petroleum or toxic chemicals



As pressure mounts on global brands to cut plastic from their supply chains, spider silk represents a next-gen textile solution for luxury, technical, and performance apparel categories.

Kraig Labs is currently preparing to deliver its first spider silk yarn samples to three prospective customers announced earlier this year. These engagements are designed to validate spider silk’s commercial readiness and establish new sustainable apparel supply chains.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

