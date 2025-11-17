24/7 Market News- Kraig Labs’ Production Program Enters Critical Phase as Initial Spider Silk Deliveries Nears

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, execution, including parallel facility cycles and selective breeding advancements, spider silk commercialization program remains on-track.

The 2025 production program will soon feature the first large-scale deployment of its BAM-1 Alpha recombinant silk platform, the most advanced evolution yet of its groundbreaking biotech, offering KBLB a prime window to showcase BAM-1 Alpha samples to a wide array of potential clients, which 247 believes may include luxury brands, defense contractors, and biomedical firms.

The BAM-1 Alpha platform represents a quantum leap in recombinant spider silk production, combining enhanced hybrid vigor and throughput to enable continuous, scalable output from genetically engineered silkworms, solving the "centuries-old problem" of farming territorial spiders.

Following a year marked by accelerated growth, dual-facility expansion, and a record-setting output of its next-generation BAM-1 spider silk, Kraig Labs’ timing could not be better. The Company’s ongoing ramp-up across its Southeast Asia-based rearing operations is aligning squarely with year-end production milestones, positioning Kraig to potentially begin shipping commercial quantities of its high-performance silk fibers sooner than many expected.

Production Milestones Building Toward Year-End

Continuous Production Cycle: Multiple rearing centers are now operating in tandem, allowing for overlapping production cycles and steady material flow.

Multiple rearing centers are now operating in tandem, allowing for overlapping production cycles and steady material flow. Expanded Capacity: With the second facility in Southeast Asia now fully operational, Kraig Labs is increasing throughput and redundancy across its manufacturing base.

This synchronized expansion could allow Kraig Labs to deliver initial quantities of recombinant spider silk fibers to its partners before year-end, setting the stage for early commercialization in the performance textile, defense, and luxury markets.

Timing is Everything

Kraig’s team has been executing on an aggressive production roadmap and are building on recent developments, like the completion of the first parallel two-facility cycle (September 25) and the selective breeding update, which should boost production by 20-30% (October 13), this most recent production run, integrates new parental strains for absolute silk quality and volume.

The Company's 2025 roadmap, including a new diapausing system (July 14) and Cambodian operations license (May 15), strengthens Kraig’s supply chains, with potential deliveries to European luxury partners soon.

Kraig Labs’ hybridized silkworm technology, which produces natural spider silk proteins using traditional sericulture methods, has now demonstrated repeatable scalability, a critical step toward consistent supply and commercial delivery.

As the global technical textiles market surges toward $200 billion (5.2% CAGR to 2030, Grand View Research), this timely milestone positions KBLB to capitalize on the demand for high-performance, sustainable materials in fashion, biomedical, and industrial applications, potentially accelerating commercialization. Assuming that the timing continues on schedule, this could be a very special holiday season for Kraig Labs and others who have supported the vision of bringing true high-performance spider silk to market.

Strategic Momentum Heading into 2026

The company’s push to advance its production cycles schedule could provide a strategic advantage heading into 2026. Many of Kraig’s potential customers, including luxury apparel, performance gear, and specialty materials producers, plan their sourcing and prototype programs around year-end supply availability.

With the current production cadence, Kraig may be positioned to deliver shipments and establish key commercial relationships ahead of next year’s contracting season. That timing could accelerate validation, partnership activity, and revenue visibility sooner than markets anticipated.

A Biotech Turning Point

As the synthetic biology and advanced materials sectors continue to mature, Kraig Labs’ progress represents one of the most advanced real-world applications of spider silk production ever brought to scale. The company’s approach blends molecular genetics with established silk-rearing infrastructure, offering a potentially lower-cost, eco-friendly path to high-performance materials traditionally seen only in nature.

If production stays on track through the fourth quarter, the Company could head into 2026 with tangible proof of scalability, a long-awaited inflection point for both Kraig Labs and the technology.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

