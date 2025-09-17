Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Reach USD 17.82 Billion by 2034 as Diabetes Cases and Aging Population Rise

Ottawa, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study released by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, the diabetic retinopathy market was valued at USD 9.52 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to witness steady growth, reaching approximately USD 17.82 billion by 2034.

The global market is driven by the growing cases of diabetes and its complications, especially blindness, and the geriatric population.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years.

By type, the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment led the diabetic retinopathy market in 2024.

By type, the proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to grow significantly during 2025-2034.

By management, the anti-VEGF segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By management, the intraocular steroidal injection segment is expected to grow notably in the coming years.

Market Overview & Potential

High blood sugar leads to damage to the retina’s blood vessels, resulting in vision loss or blindness is termed diabetic retinopathy (DR). The global diabetic retinopathy market is stepping into novel developments, including a wider emphasis on early detection by employing Artificial Intelligence and optimized imaging, like Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). Alongside ongoing approaches, like finding drug molecules targeting various pathways, more efficient and less often anti-VEGF agents, and potential therapies, especially gene therapy and dietary therapeutics.

What are the Key Drivers Involved in the Market Growth?

Globally expanding diabetic prevalence is mainly propelling the arrival of diabetic retinopathy. Alongside the worldwide rising awareness regarding the issue’s seriousness, leading to demand for screening and treatment, innovations in technology and new therapies are fueling the comprehensive diabetic retinopathy market expansion. Moreover, the global governments are boosting highly improved accenss to care and promoting healthcare infrastructure, which is assisting in the overall development of the market.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Diabetic Retinopathy Market?

A surge in AI innovations, diagnostic solutions for diabetic retinopathy is impacting the revolution in the respective market.

In August 2025, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., received a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its planned clinical trial of AXPAXLI in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

In June 2025, Avant Technologies, Inc., and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., a major healthcare technology company, collaborated with Grupo Dökka and its leading pharmacy subsidiaries, Fischel Pharmacies and La Bomba Pharmacies, located in Central America.

In April 2025, Remidio Innovative Solutions, an AI-driven ophthalmic diagnostics firm, entered into a strategic partnership with RetinaRisk, a health tech company from Iceland, to accelerate risk-based diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening in India and Iceland.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Diabetic Retinopathy Market?

A rise in the need for specialized imaging equipment and advanced surgical procedures in diabetic retinopathy concerns is creating a barrier to the availability outside of specialized ophthalmology centers. This further restricts access for numerous people, especially in developing regions or rural areas. Sometimes, the escalating healthcare expenses for complex treatments like anti-VEGF injections and vitrectomy are also limiting the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held a dominant share of the diabetic retinopathy market. Due to the growing diagnosis rate, showing a huge growth in the DR patients in the US and Canada, this is driving the market progress. Alongside the US’s robust government support and a favorable reimbursement landscape, comprising insurance coverage for treatments, resulting in diabetic eye care is cost-effective and accessible for patients. Recently, Roche's Susvimo received FDA approval for a sustained delivery of therapy every nine months, which lowers the need for often eye injections for some patients with DR.

For instance,

In July 2025, Samsung Bioepis partnered with Harrow for the commercialization of its ophthalmology biosimilars portfolio in the United States.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is predicted to register rapid growth in the diabetic retinopathy market. China and India’s expanding aging population linked with diabetes is leading to DR, which further fuels a greater demand for advanced treatment solutions. Changing lifestyle and urbanization in ASAP’s countries are propelling a rise in these diabetic cases. In recent days, India’s activities have been focusing on rural populations by employing the Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness (RAAB) survey to acquire data rapidly and inform intervention planning.

For this market,

In October 2024, Google made an AI partnership with India-based medical device startup Forus Health and AuroLab to scale screening for diabetic retinopathy.



Segmental Insights

By type analysis

How did the Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment captured a major share of the diabetic retinopathy market. This type of DR is less severe and preventable with non-invasive treatments, like lifestyle changes, stricter blood sugar control, and therapeutics to lower swelling. The emergence of Ultra-Widefield Angiography facilitates a complete view of the retina, supports the identification of non-perfused areas, and assists in risk stratification for NPDR. The use of early treatment with intravitreal anti-VEGF injections (like aflibercept) in moderate to severe NPDR is fueling the overall market development.

Whereas the proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment is predicted to expand notably in the coming era. The globe is facing a rise in an aging population, with vision impairment, which ultimately leads to PDR, and further drives demand for robust diagnostic and treatment solutions. Novel treatment approaches, such as internal limiting membrane (ILM) peeling, help in relieving traction on the retina, with retinotomy and retinectomy reserved for severe cases. Along with this, ongoing efforts are being made in the adoption of laser treatment integrated with anti-VEGF therapy for patients with high-risk features or a high risk of not adhering to follow-up care.

By management analysis

Why did the Anti-VEGF Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The anti-VEGF segment held the biggest revenue share of the diabetic retinopathy market in 2024. A huge pool of type 2 diabetes is a major cause of blindness in elderly people is propelling the further generation of diabetic retinopathy, which accelerates demand for anti-VEGF therapies. A prominent development in delivery methods, particularly implantable devices and gene therapy, is lowering injection frequency, and the progression of novel drugs like faricimab, which targets both VEGF and angiopoietin-2. Moreover, anti-VEGF therapy is employed alone or in combination with other treatments, such as panretinal photocoagulation (PRP) laser treatment, acts as a gold standard for some high-risk instances.

Although the intraocular steroidal injection segment is estimated to register a significant expansion during 2025-2034. This kind of management is increasingly used in the requirement for long-acting treatments for patients unresponsive to anti-VEGF therapy. Ongoing revolutionary approaches, including dexamethasone (Ozurdex) and fluocinolone acetonide (Iluvien), enable sustained drug release for months or even years, minimizing the need for repeated injections. Furthermore, steroids are employed in conjunction with other treatments, like anti-VEGF injections or laser therapy, which escalates treatment outcomes, mainly in patients with pseudophakia (eyes with prior cataract surgery).

What are the Ongoing Developments in the Diabetic Retinopathy Market?

In August 2025, REGENXBIO Inc. started a pivotal Phase IIb/III clinical trial for investigational surabgene lomparvovec (sura-vec, ABBV-RGX-314) in diabetic retinopathy (DR) using suprachoroidal delivery.

In June 2025, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, introduced LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) in Germany and the UK.

In April 2025, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Centre unveiled an AI-powered tool for early diabetic retinopathy detection.



Diabetic Retinopathy Market Key Players List

ABBVIE INC.

Novartis AG

Oxurion NV

Sirnaomics

Alimera Sciences

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BCNPeptides

Kowa Company Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

Bayer AG

Roche



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

