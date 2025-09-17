Acentra Health Named one of the ‘Fastest Growing Companies’ by the Washington Business Journal

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to helping government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, has been named to the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies list, which highlights private companies in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area with the highest three-year sustained revenue growth rate.

This marks the second consecutive year Acentra Health has been ranked among the region’s fastest growing companies. In 2024, Acentra Health was listed as No. 26 out of 75 companies reviewed. Since that listing, the company has continued to experience sustained growth.

“Being named among the fastest growing companies by the Washington Business Journal is a testament to the strong partnerships we share with our clients,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer. “Together, we are addressing today’s most pressing health challenges while building solutions that anticipate the needs of tomorrow. We are excited to continue this journey of growth, innovation, and shared success.”

Acentra Health’s continued growth reflects the strength of its dedicated, highly skilled team with decades of experience across diverse healthcare settings. The company’s mission-driven focus shapes its approach to client service and technology enablement, fueling its ongoing momentum.

Companies included in the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies list were required to be globally headquartered in the Washington, D.C., area, be independently owned, and meet sustained year-over-year revenue growth targets. Over 2,000 companies were evaluated, with finalists undergoing a rigorous independent review.

In addition to being named to the Fastest Growing Companies list, Acentra Health was honored in 2024 with the Association for Corporate Growth National Capital Chapter’s Corporate Growth Award. Earlier this year, the Washington Business Journal ranked Acentra Health No. 43 on its 2025 Largest Private Companies list — its fourth consecutive year on the list, climbing higher each year.

The Washington Business Journal will reveal its final rankings at an award ceremony in October.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com .

Marnie Keogh, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Janice Moore, Vice President, Communications

Acentra Health

703-214-3552

Janice.Moore@acentra.com