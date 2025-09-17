BTCC Exchange Maintains Robust 143% Reserve Ratio in September 2025 PoR Report Demonstrating Continued Financial Strength

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, revealing a commanding 143% total reserve ratio. This report highlights BTCC's unwavering financial strength, with every major cryptocurrency fully collateralized.

Dated September 15, 2025, the PoR report demonstrates BTCC's commitment to transparency and user asset protection with robust reserve ratios across all major cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC): 111%

XRP: 166%

Ethereum (ETH): 152%

Tether (USDT): 156%

USD Coin (USDC): 121%

Cardano (ADA): 153%

"Since Q3 began, the crypto market has remained consistently active, and BTCC continues to maintain a platform-wide reserve ratio above 140%," said Alex Hung, BTCC's Head of Operations. "Maintaining high reserves is essential to withstand volatility and maintain solid trust during uncertain times. The latest September PoR report reflects our commitment to long-term user protection and asset transparency."

BTCC continues to experience robust growth, now serving over 10 million registered users and offering over 350 spot trading pairs and more than 380 futures trading pairs. The exchange processed significant trading volumes in the first two weeks of September, with spot trading reaching $41 billion and futures trading totaling $315 billion.

The PoR report follows BTCC's consistent monthly transparency initiatives, building on previous reports from August (141% ratio), July (132% ratio), June (135% ratio), and May (152% ratio).

Beyond its commitment to financial transparency, BTCC will participate in TOKEN2049 Singapore, one of Asia's premier cryptocurrency conferences, where the exchange will highlight its partnership with NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. (JJJ). The collaboration represents BTCC's vision of blending sportsmanship with crypto, connecting trading with sports and culture to make cryptocurrency more accessible to mainstream audiences.

Following the main TOKEN2049 event, BTCC will host a poolside party on October 3, 2025, supported by Tencent Cloud, AWS, Megazone, PANews, and TechFlow. This exclusive evening will feature networking, music, and celebration with industry leaders and the crypto community. Interested parties can find out more details here .

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange with the vision to make crypto trading reliable and accessible to everyone. With a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions and a user base of over 10 million, BTCC continues to deliver innovation, security, and an unmatched user experience in the cryptocurrency world.

As part of its commitment to connecting crypto with mainstream audiences, BTCC has partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, bridging the gap between traditional sports and cryptocurrencies.

