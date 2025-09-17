Oral Rinse Market Forecast to Hit USD 12.03 Billion in 2032 says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oral Rinse Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.25 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.03 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2025 to 2032. Market growth is propelled by rising awareness of oral hygiene, the increasing incidence of dental diseases, and the launch of innovative oral care products. Additionally, the expanding middle-class population and higher disposable incomes in emerging economies are playing a pivotal role in driving market expansion.

Global Oral Rinse Market Key Takeaways

Therapeutic/medicated oral rinse is expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for 65.4% of the global market revenue share in 2025.

By indication, anti-gingivitis/anti-plaque segment is set to account for nearly one-fourth of the global oral rinse market share by 2025.

Based on active ingredient, fluoride segment is projected to dominate the industry, capturing a market share of 27.5% by 2025.

North America is expected to lead the global oral rinse industry, holding a prominent global market share of 37.3% in 2025

Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 24.5% in 2025, is poised to become a happy hunting ground for oral rinse companies during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases Driving Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest oral rinse market analysis highlights key factors fueling industry growth. Increasing incidence of oral diseases is one such prominent growth driver.

The global prevalence of oral diseases like gingivitis, periodontitis, and dental caries is increasing significantly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide over their lifetime.

This rising incidence is expected to boost demand for oral rinses during the forthcoming period. Consumers increasingly use these oral hygiene solutions to maintain oral hygiene and address oral health issues like bad breath, plaque, or tooth decay.

Side Effects and High Costs Limiting Oral Rinse Market Growth

The global oral rinse market outlook looks promising due to rising incidence of oral diseases. However, high cost and potential side effects might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

High-quality oral rinses cost more than other oral care products. This higher price can discourage budget-conscious buyers, especially in developing countries, which can lower overall oral rinse market demand.

Moreover, some mouthwash formulations can cause side effects like oral irritation and altered taste perception. This could limit their adoption during the forecast period.

Growing Oral Hygiene Awareness Unlock Growth Prospects

Modern consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of oral care, mostly due to public health campaigns and social media influence. This rising oral hygiene awareness is expected to boost sales of oral rinses during the forecast period.

Oral rinses have become ideal solutions for preventing issues like bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis. People are incorporating these oral hygiene solutions into their daily routines to maintain fresh breath, strengthen gums, reduce harmful bacteria, and promote overall oral health.

Emerging Oral Rinse Market Trends

Rising emphasis on preventive healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the oral rinse market. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that help maintain oral health as well as prevent development of dental issues. This is encouraging them to use oral hygiene solutions like oral rinses.

Consumer shift towards natural and herbal-based products is also positively impacting the oral rinse market value. Modern consumers are showing a keen inclination towards using oral rinses featuring ingredients like neem, tea tree oil, aloe vera, and other essential oils.

Ongoing product innovation is expected to boost growth of the oral rinse market. Manufacturers are developing new variants such as alcohol-free versions and rinses targeting specific concerns like sensitivity or dry mouth.

Some manufacturers of oral rinses are adopting sustainable packaging to woo more and more eco-conscious customers. They are increasingly using biodegradable materials, refillable bottles, and recyclable packaging. These innovations are expected to foster market growth.

Leading players are also expanding their presence through partnerships and new facility establishments. For instance, in July 2025, Haleon announced an investment of £130m in a new global oral health innovation centre in Weybridge, UK. This centre aims to strengthen the company’s R&D capabilities and accelerate innovation for oral health products, including Sensodyne and Corsodyl.

Analyst’s View

“The global oral rinse industry is set to experience steady growth, driven by growing oral hygiene awareness, rising incidence of oral diseases, innovation in product formulations, and expanding distribution channels,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Oral Rinse Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Healthcare Awareness and Oral Hygiene Focus Post-COVID-19 Description: There is an increased consumer emphasis on preventive oral care post-COVID-19 pandemic. Impact: This shift drives higher demand for therapeutic and antibacterial oral rinses as consumers prioritize infection prevention. Oral Care Innovation Description: Companies are creating alcohol-free oral rinses to woo more and more customers. Impact: This creates differentiation opportunities as well as addresses consumer health concerns. Shift Toward Natural & Clean-Label Products Description: There is a growing consumer preference for herbal and botanical formulations in oral care products. Impact: This shift is prompting oral rinse manufacturers to develop chemical-free products.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global oral rinse market report:

Colgate-Palmolive

Kenvue

Dabur India

Procter and Gamble

Haleon

Sunstar Group

Church and Dwight

Lion Corporation

3M Oral Care

Himalaya Wellness

Unilever

Pierre Fabre

ICPA Health Products

Weleda

Curasept S.p.A.





Key Developments

In June 2025, Davids Health Sciences launched its new Fresh Breath Mouthwash with Hydroxi formula. This novel fluoride-free and alcohol-free formula uses nano hydroxyapatite to provide freshness, enamel health, and gum detoxification.

In February 2025, Colgate-Palmolive introduced the Colgate Total Active Prevention System, a complete oral care solution. It includes a new toothpaste, mouthwash, and advanced toothbrush, all designed to work together to fight and reduce bacteria in your mouth.

In April 2024, Lion Corporation announced the launch of its new oral care brand, OCH-TUNE. The new brand aims to offer a ‘new way to select oral care through style’. The company will also introduce new mouthwashes, toothbrushes, and toothpastes in two styles: SLOW and FAST.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Therapeutic/Medicated

Cosmetic/Freshening

Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Anti-gingivitis / Anti-plaque

Anti-cavity

Periodontal therapy

Whitening / Stain-removal

Xerostomia (dry-mouth relief)

Halitosis control

Orthodontic care

Post-procedure care

Active Ingredient Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Fluoride

Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC)

Essential Oils (eucalyptol, menthol, methyl salicylate, thymol)

Chlorhexidine (CHX)

Peroxide/Perborate

Zinc/Chlorine Dioxide

Botanical/ Herbal actives

Other Combination Actives

Formulation Base Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Aqueous—Alcohol-containing

Aqueous—Alcohol-free

Oil-based

Gel-rinse

Dosage Form Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Ready-to-use liquid

Concentrate (dilutable)

Effervescent tablet / powder-to-rinse

Foaming rinse

Single-use portion packs





Age Group Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pediatric

Teen (13–17)

Adult (18–64)

Geriatric (65+)

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Online

Offline Pharmacies and drugstores Supermarkets and hypermarkets Other Health and wellness stores







Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



