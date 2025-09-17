CCA Names Interop’s Stephen J. Zitnik Associate Member of the Year 

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, proudly announces that its Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Stephen J. Zitnik, has been named the recipient of the Neko Hamlett Associate Member of the Year Award by Competitive Carriers Association (CCA).

This prestigious award recognizes an associate member who has demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to CCA and to the telecommunications industry. Zitnik has been a steadfast supporter of CCA and its member carriers for nearly three decades, championing the success of rural and regional U.S. carriers throughout his career.

In his role as EVP and CTO at Interop Technologies, Zitnik is responsible for software development, engineering, product management, and IT business strategy. His guiding philosophy has always been to build solutions “the right way” for carriers—reliable, evolutionary technologies that represent a smart use of capital rather than short-term fixes.

Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most respected voices in mobile messaging, Zitnik has chaired and contributed to countless working groups, task forces, and steering committees for major telecom standards bodies worldwide. He has consistently advocated for the unique needs of rural carriers, ensuring they have a strong voice as mobile networks evolve.

“Steve’s leadership and commitment to the competitive carrier community embody the values of this award,” said Tim Donovan, President and CEO of CCA. “For nearly 30 years, he has championed innovation while keeping the needs of rural carriers at the forefront. We are proud to recognize his contributions with the Neko Hamlett Associate Member of the Year Award.”

Beyond his technical expertise, Zitnik is known for the personal dedication he brings to the carriers and communities he serves. His nearly 30 years of service have left a lasting impact on both CCA and the broader telecommunications industry.

The award was presented at CCA’s Annual Convention in San Antonio, Texas, where Zitnik was formally recognized among peers and industry leaders.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies helps mobile network operators deploy and manage next-generation services with reliability and flexibility. Founded in 2002, the company delivers telco-grade, standards-based solutions backed by 24/7 support. Its portfolio spans legacy and next-gen messaging technologies and gateways, including accredited RCS Messaging with global connectivity and FEMA-certified Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Interop Technologies is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operates fully geo-redundant Network Operations Centers in North America and Europe.

