Interop Technologies’ RBM-IQ Wins The Fast Mode “Rising Star” Award for Innovation

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, announced today that its newest intelligence solution, RBM-IQ, has been named the Rising Star winner for Innovation in The Fast Mode Awards 2025, which recognize global technology providers advancing next-generation connectivity across the telecom industry.

RBM-IQ is the first intelligence layer purpose-built for RCS Business Messaging, giving mobile network operators previously unavailable visibility into RCS Business Messaging (RBM) traffic, along with unified financial reconciliation and operational oversight. By transforming raw RBM data into actionable insight, RBM-IQ provides the clarity, accountability and control operators need to confidently manage their messaging environments.

Integrated with Interop’s RBM platform, RBM-IQ unifies financial clearing, platform management and partner and agent vetting into a single point of control. By simplifying ecosystem operations and strengthening transparency, RBM-IQ gives operators the clarity and confidence needed to participate fully in RBM, help accelerate adoption as RCS momentum continues to build and ultimately unlock the full potential of business messaging.

“We’re especially pleased to see RBM-IQ recognized as an essential piece of RBM’s success,” said Steve Zitnik, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Interop Technologies. “We’ve seen a great deal of change in RCS momentum over the years, and one thing has remained clear: Operators must be fully involved and fully comfortable for the technology to reach its true potential. RBM-IQ delivers the visibility and confidence operators need to participate meaningfully in the ecosystem.”

The Fast Mode Awards honor the industry-leading solutions shaping the future of mobile connectivity. Winners are selected by analysts, editorial teams and votes from the global telecom community.

For the full list of winners, visit The Fast Mode’s official announcement, here.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies helps mobile network operators evolve their messaging ecosystems with reliable, secure, and future-ready solutions. Founded in 2002, the company delivers telco-grade, standards-based technologies backed by 24/7 global support. Its All-Gen™ Messaging portfolio spans both legacy and next-generation technologies, including multi-accredited and award-winning RCS Messaging solutions with global connectivity. Interop Technologies is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operates fully geo-redundant Network Operations Centers in North America and Europe. Learn more at interoptechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, APR, CPRC

Director, Corporate Communications

Interop Technologies

lisa.murray@interoptechnologies.com

+1 (239) 425-9079