All-in-One Home Gym Brand FED Fitness Launches New Website with Exclusive Deals and a Season of Movement

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “New Site Launch, Your Home Fitness Journey Starts Here” — To celebrate the launch of its brand-new website, FED Fitness is kicking off a season full of great deals, practical bundles, and community-driven events. Running through October 20, this campaign is all about giving back to long-time users while welcoming new ones with open arms. From exclusive discounts to interactive challenges, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home workout setup and take the next step toward a healthier, more active lifestyle—right from home.





A New Chapter for Home Fitness: One Platform, One Purpose

The launch of FED Fitness’s new website marks more than just a digital upgrade—it represents a bold step toward unifying its trusted family of brands under a single, purpose-driven platform . Designed with clarity, convenience, and community in mind, the new site makes it easier than ever for users to find the right tools for every stage of their fitness journey.

This consolidation reflects the brand’s deeper mission: to bring the joy of fitness into every home through high-quality, accessible solutions. As a global leader with over 10 million family users, FED Fitness is committed to supporting healthy, sustainable lifestyles—whether you're a beginner finding your rhythm or a seasoned athlete pushing new limits.

Backed by professional-grade design and built for real-life use, every FED Fitness product embodies the brand’s core values: trust, performance, and long-term partnership with its users. The new website brings those values to life with a seamless shopping experience, transparent product information, and a stronger connection between the brand and its global community.

New Site, New Energy: FED Fitness Launch Campaign (Sept 15 – Oct 20)

To mark the official launch of our new website, FED Fitness is introducing a series of smart, user-focused promotions designed to help you start strong, stay motivated, and get more from every workout.

Sign-Up Gift + Sitewide Launch Discount: Register during the campaign and get a 5% welcome bonus, stackable with a 15% sitewide discount on all individual products.

Home Training Starter Bundles: Curated beginner-friendly product bundles at a limited-time 20% discount.

Product Review Giveaway & UGC Campaign: As part of the launch celebration, FED Fitness is inviting users to share their experiences through product reviews or social media posts in a special User Review & UGC Giveaway Campaign. By participating, users have the chance to be rewarded—six lucky contributors will receive a full refund on their order, twelve will get 5% cashback, and thirty will earn an exclusive 20% discount code. This initiative is more than a giveaway—it’s a way to spotlight authentic voices, encourage community sharing, and help others make confident, informed decisions about their fitness journey.

FREE ORDER – 6 lucky reviewers

5% CASHBACK – 12 lucky reviewers

20% OFF COUPON – 30 lucky reviewers

Join the Fitness Q&A on social media! Winners will unlock an extra 10% off code, stacking up to a total of 25% savings.

Verified Group Discounts: Verified students, military personnel, and teachers get an extra 10% sitewide discount

Discover all the launch deals here: https://www.fedfitness.com/pages/sale?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mkol-SALE%20PAGE

Featured Gear That Works as Hard as You Do

Flybird Owl Select Adjustable Weight Bench : Built for serious strength training, the Flybird Owl Select Bench offers unmatched versatility and durability in a compact, home-friendly design. With 7 backrest angles and 3 seat angles, it supports everything from incline presses to decline core work, allowing users to target multiple muscle groups with precision. Engineered with IPF-standard height, a 1200 lb weight capacity, and a reinforced steel frame, this bench empowers advanced users to train with confidence while remaining accessible to beginners thanks to its quick assembly and built-in wheels. Whether you're building a foundation or pushing your limits, this bench gives you a reliable, professional-grade platform to grow stronger at home.





Yosuda Glide Pro Electromagnetic Elliptical Machine : The Yosuda Glide Pro is more than a cardio machine—it’s a smart, low-impact training solution built for real results. Featuring 32 levels of electromagnetic resistance and 20 levels of incline, it adapts seamlessly to users of all fitness levels, from gentle recovery sessions to intense hill-climb intervals. Its 20-inch stride length supports natural movement while reducing joint stress, making it ideal for sustained, knee-friendly workouts. With app compatibility, heart rate monitoring, and 12 built-in training programs, the Glide Pro offers both structure and flexibility—giving users the tools to stay motivated, track progress, and train smarter over time.

One Brand, One Vision: Empowering Every Home to Move Better

FED Fitness was built on the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality, reliable fitness solutions—regardless of space, experience level, or life stage. From strength and cardio to recovery and mobility, our products are designed to support full-spectrum home fitness, empowering users to train with purpose and confidence.





Driven by the mission to bring the joy of movement to families worldwide, and guided by the vision of becoming the most trusted name in home fitness, FED Fitness continues to innovate, listen, and evolve—so that more households can experience not just better workouts, but better lives.

About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is the No.1 best-selling home fitness brand worldwide, trusted by over 10 million families. Its mission is to innovate products and services that bring the joy of fitness to families everywhere, with a vision to be the preferred long-term partner for home fitness worldwide.

Serving fitness-loving families, health-conscious beginners, and special family members, including seniors, children, and individuals with specific needs, FED Fitness delivers professional-grade cardio, strength, and recovery equipment through dedicated product lineups such as YOSUDA, NICEDAY, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, Sportsroyals, and BCAN.

