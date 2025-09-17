Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente Recognize Cone Health with 2025 Bernard J. Tyson Award for Pursuit of Healthcare Equity

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente today announced Cone Health as the recipient of the 2025 Bernard J. Tyson Award for Pursuit of Healthcare Equity. This prestigious award, established in honor of late Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson, honors a healthcare organization for its efforts in achieving a measurable, sustained reduction in one or more healthcare disparities — differences between population groups in the way they access, experience, and receive healthcare.

The 2025 Tyson Award recognizes Cone Health, a not-for-profit healthcare network serving the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, for closing a blood pressure control care gap for Black patients as well as significantly improving blood pressure control among all patients in its study population through a comprehensive, targeted initiative.

In 2023, Cone Health identified a significant disparity in hypertension control among Black patients compared to other populations, prompting a systemwide call to action.

To close this gap, Cone Health launched a multidisciplinary, team-based care model that targeted systemic barriers such as medication access, cost, transportation to medical appointments, and health literacy — factors that disproportionately affect underserved communities. The program integrated physicians, pharmacists and social workers to deliver culturally responsive education, optimize medication and address social determinants of health.

Cone Health’s efforts yielded remarkable success among the initial study population. Between October 2023 and August 2024:

Among all patients , blood pressure control improved by nearly 2 percentage points from 69.8% to 71.7%.

, blood pressure control improved by nearly 2 percentage points from 69.8% to 71.7%. Among Black patients, blood pressure control improved by 5.6 percentage points from 64.9% to 70.5.

Notably, after assigning community pharmacists to a small cohort of more than 130 patients from the total participant population, there were massive improvements in blood pressure control. These patients had very low control rates at the beginning, but after pharmacists employed virtual visits and multiple touches, they saw the following results between November 2023 and April 2024:

Among all patients in the cohort , blood pressure control improved from 7.2% to 64.5%.

, blood pressure control improved from 7.2% to 64.5%. Among Black patients in the cohort, blood pressure control improved from 5.2% to 63.5%, with an average blood pressure reduction of –15.6/–6.1 mmHg.

“Cone Health’s commitment to advancing excellent health outcomes for all is a standout example for others to learn from,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and chief executive officer, Joint Commission. “By addressing the root causes of hypertension and removing barriers to care, they have demonstrated that transformative change is possible when we focus on the needs of every patient.”

“We’re proud to recognize Cone Health for their remarkable efforts to eliminate health disparities and improve the health of their patients through blood pressure control, especially among those who are at greatest risk,” said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Kaiser Permanente. “Their initiative illustrates the importance of addressing factors outside the clinic walls that contribute to improving health outcomes.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente for this work,” says Cone Health interim CEO Bernie Sherry. “Cone Health’s Chief Health Equity & Community Impact Officer Dr. Olu Jegede and his team showed that when you improve care for the underserved, you often elevate care for everyone by improving the overall system.”

The Tyson Award selection panel praised the scalability of Cone Health’s work, notably that the program’s tools and workflows were shared across the system and adapted by independent partners in its Accountable Care Organization, Triad HealthCare Network, demonstrating its potential for widespread replication.

Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente honored Cone Health today at UNIFY 2025™: Convening for Quality, Joint Commission’s inaugural thought leadership summit, taking place September 16-17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The conference brings together healthcare leaders, clinicians, and quality professionals to address the most pressing challenges in healthcare quality and safety.

Applications for the 2026 Tyson Award open in early 2026. To learn more, visit the award webpage.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.