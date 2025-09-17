Solana and XRP Holders Begin Beta Testing For Remittix Next-Gen Web3 Wallet





KOŠICE, Slovakia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX), the fast-rising crypto project that is changing the world of global payments, has launched beta testing of its highly anticipated Web3 wallet. The launch is another milestone for the project, which has so far raised over $25.9 million in its presale and sold over 664 million tokens at $0.1080 per token.

The beta launch is now gaining momentum, with Solana (SOL) and XRP token holders being part of the first sets of individuals to test the wallet. The two sets are known for their very high levels of activity in decentralized finance (DeFi) and cross-border payments, and so they will be great candidates to test Remittix's payment-driven approach to blockchain adoption.

Next-Gen Wallet With Real-World Utility

Remittix Web3 wallet is designed to connect crypto and fiat more than other competitors have ever done. Besides safe token storage and transfer, the wallet supports crypto-to-bank transfer in 30+ markets, in-app real-time foreign exchange conversion, and usability for over 40 cryptocurrencies at launch.

Since it features affordable gas fee crypto transfers, the wallet aims to make cross-border payments easy and cost-effective for consumers across different markets.

Security and Transparency First

Aside from functionality, trust has been a strong focus of the project as well. The Remittix team is completely audited by CertiK, the top blockchain security platform, and the project is ranked #1 on CertiK Skynet for pre-launch tokens. Such acknowledgment adds assurance to the technical solidity and security protocols of the project.





Remittix also announced listings on major centralized exchanges (CEXs). The first announcement was from BitMart, and subsequently with LBank, opening access to retail and institutional investors worldwide.

Encouraging Adoption Through Community Building

Its Web3 wallet beta comes as part of a broader plan of involving the community first to establish Remittix's ecosystem. Besides testing, users can also take advantage of the platform's referral rewards program where participants can earn 15% USDT instantly for every presale purchaser they bring aboard.

The firm has also started a $250,000 giveaway scheme to benefit early adopters, showing that it is keen on maintaining a strong and active user base. With presale funds already standing at over $25.9 million, Remittix continues to be regarded as among the best crypto presales of 2025, as well as a leading new altcoin to watch out for.





About Remittix (RTX)

Remittix is a blockchain project that works towards solving inefficiencies in the $19 trillion cross-border payments market. By providing crypto-to-fiat bridge seamlessly, low-cost cross-border transactions, and scalable integrations business-friendly, Remittix will be the next altcoin sensation of 2025.

Its deflationary tokenomics, strong community support, and security-verification will ensure it's among the most anticipated launches of the year.

