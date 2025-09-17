Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size to Reach USD 837.40 Bn by 2034

New York, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare facilities management market size is expected to reach approximately USD 837.40 billion by 2034, up from USD 326.10 billion in 2024. The market is growing at a solid CAGR of 9.54% from 2025 to 2034.

Need to comply with environmental and regulatory norms, supportive government initiatives for development of healthcare facilities, rising investment in the healthcare sector, and rising demand for value-added services are driving the growth of the market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1026

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the global healthcare facilities management market was valued at USD 326,100 million in 2024.

It is projected to exceed USD 837,400 million by 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.24% in 2024.

Asia Pacific contributed the second-largest market share of 26.53% in 2024.

By service type, the soft services segment held the major market share of 54.7% in 2024.

The hard services segment captured the highest market share of 45.3% in 2024.

By end-user, the long-term care facilities segment is growing at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.



What is the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

Healthcare facilities management is the maintenance and oversight of healthcare facilities’ development, maintenance, security, and operations. Facility or facilities management (FM) is a profession dedicated to supporting people. It ensures the functionality, comfort, safety, sustainability, and efficiency of the built environment- the buildings we live and work in and their surrounding infrastructure. A healthcare facility is defined as a location that provides access to healthcare services, including emergency and routine care, by identifying facilities, enumerating services, and managing data to ensure appropriate and timely delivery of healthcare.

The benefits of a healthcare management facility include maintenance and repairs, cost reduction, controlling operational costs, maintaining a high-quality care environment, infection control, establishing safety policies & maintenance programs, preventive maintenance, sustainability, managing day-to-day operations, managing construction projects, data-driven decision making, cleanliness & hygiene, and more.

Major Government Initiatives in Healthcare Facilities Management

The United Kingdom’s New Hospital Programme has recently been reset with realistic timelines and funding. As of January 2025, the government has committed over £15 billion of new investment to ensure all schemes under this programme are delivered. This includes upgrading hospital infrastructure, addressing safety concerns, such as buildings using RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete), and improving maintenance of existing estates. (GOV.UK)

NHS England is also developing a new private finance model to help clear its backlog of maintenance and capital repairs (estimated at £13.8 billion). This model intends to use long-term contracts to involve private investors in design, build, and maintenance, so that health infrastructure is better maintained. (Financial Times)

In India, the government has launched a large-scale solar energy programme to transform 25,000 public health facilities across 12 states by 2026. The aim is to provide more reliable electricity via decentralized renewable energy, improve health facility infrastructure (including equipment), and support sustainable operations. (Business Wire)

Also in India, under schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, the government is investing heavily in digital infrastructure, like digital health records, interoperability, unique health IDs, and upgrading the infrastructure of public health systems to achieve better facility management and responsiveness. (Wikipedia+2Wikipedia+2)

In India’s Andhra Pradesh state, a budget sanction of about ₹1,129 crore has been approved to build roughly 4,472 permanent Village Health Clinics (VHCs) across all districts. This is part of programmes to strengthen primary health infrastructure under central missions. (The Times of India)

The European Union’s EU4Health Programme (2021-2027) is another major initiative with a budget of €5.1 billion, aimed at strengthening healthcare systems’ resilience, preparedness, and capacity. While much of the focus is on health policy and health system strengthening, infrastructure and facility capacity (including maintenance, emergency preparedness) are implicit components. (Wikipedia)

In Australia, especially in Tasmania, the government has committed funding for the redevelopment of regional/rural hospitals (e.g., West Coast District Hospital, Midlands Health Centre). Upgrades include emergency department infrastructure, ambulance bays, and aged care beds, reflecting a trend to ensure rural facilities are upgraded both for functionality and accessibility. (Herald Sun)



View Detailed Insight@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/healthcare-facilities-management-market

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Trends

Enhanced Infection Control Measures : Growing demand for advanced cleaning, disinfection, and hygiene protocols to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).



: Growing demand for advanced cleaning, disinfection, and hygiene protocols to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Smart Technologies & IoT Integration : Adoption of IoT sensors , automation, and smart building systems for real-time monitoring and operational efficiency.



: , automation, and systems for real-time monitoring and operational efficiency. Increased Outsourcing of FM Services : Hospitals are outsourcing non-clinical services like cleaning, HVAC, and waste management to specialized FM providers.



: Hospitals are outsourcing non-clinical services like cleaning, HVAC, and to specialized FM providers. Sustainability & Energy Efficiency : Focus on green buildings , energy-saving technologies, and sustainable waste management to meet environmental goals.



: , energy-saving technologies, and sustainable waste management to meet environmental goals. Patient-Centered Facilities Management: Facilities management is being aligned with patient care by improving comfort, safety, and overall hospital experience.



What is an Opportunity for the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

Providing integrated smart building technologies will be an opportunity for the market. Smart building technologies can transform how hospitals and other medical buildings operate, enhancing services for both patients and staff. Integrating smart building technologies benefits include energy efficiency, cost savings, improved occupant comfort, improved patient care, and safety through optimal environmental conditions, making it a clear choice for building owners looking to improve their spaces.

Smart building technologies are transforming healthcare facilities by merging internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and digital twin technologies into hospital operations. Smart buildings allow effective energy management to save energy, and also other resources like water.

What are the Limitations of the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

Maintaining effective infection control is a challenge in the healthcare facility management market. Maintaining effective infection control challenges include many factors, such as hospital management resistance, poor patient compliance, lack of staff education & training, poor infrastructure, and inadequate resources, leading to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), the spread of antibiotic-resistant organisms (AROs), and increased costs. Poor waste management markedly contributes to poor infection control.

Poor infrastructure can lead to less effective infection prevention and control. Non-compliance of patients with infection prevention and control protocols contributes to healthcare-associated infections.

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Report Coverage



Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 326.10 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 368.80 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 680.80 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 837.40 Billion Growth Rate 2025-2034 CAGR of 9.54% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Service Type, End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Covered ABM Industries Inc, ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc, Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A., Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group plc



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

How North America Dominated the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

North America dominated the global market, driven by the region’s well-established healthcare sector, growing complexity in facilities, and demand for sustainable and energy-efficient technologies. According to the American Hospital Association reports, healthcare facilities need 40% more specialized facilities management services as compared to commercial properties due to safety considerations and complex regulatory needs that demand specialized expertise and continuous monitoring capabilities. The U.S. hospitals can improve safety, cut costs, and stay compliant by modernizing facilities management with the right strategy. As compared to general facility management, hospital facility management needs strict adherence to the Joint Commission standards and regulations.

The U.S. is a major player in the regional market due to its extensive healthcare infrastructure, high expenditure on healthcare services, and strict regulatory standards that demand professional facilities upkeep. With thousands of hospitals and healthcare centers, there is a consistent need for specialized services such as environmental cleaning, maintenance, compliance support, and energy management. The presence of major facilities management providers, along with the rapid adoption of technologies like IoT and smart building systems, further strengthens the U.S. market position.

How Big is the U.S. Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. healthcare facilities management market size surpassed USD 93 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve USD 240.9 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 9.99% from 2025 to 2034. The growing incidence of long-term illnesses drives the US healthcare facilities management market.



Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3797

U.S. Healthcare Facilities Management Market Key Takeaways

In terms of revenue, the U.S. healthcare facilities management market is valued at USD 105,400 million in 2024.

is valued at USD 105,400 million in 2024. It is projected to touch USD 240,900 million by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 9.99% from 2025 to 2034.

By service type, the soft services segment dominated the market in 2024.

By service type, the hard services segment shows notable growth during the forecast period.

By business model, the in-house segment dominated the US healthcare facilities management market in 2024.

By business model, the outsourced segment held a significant share in 2024 and is expected to sustain growth at a notable rate during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the long-term healthcare facilities segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period of 2024-2034.



U.S. Healthcare Facilities Management Market Top Companies

ABM Industries Inc

Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc

Medxcel Facility Management

Aramark Corporation

Ecolab, Inc.

OCS Group

Vanguard Resources



Browse Detailed Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/us-healthcare-facilities-management-market



Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to government healthcare reforms, urbanization, and infrastructure investments. India and China are the leading countries in the Asia Pacific region for the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Facility management plays an important role in ensuring the smooth operation of healthcare facilities. Healthcare facility management in India includes a wide array of tasks, from ensuring the smooth operation of medical equipment to maintaining cleanliness and safety standards.

China is a major player in the regional market, driving growth due to its rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, large population, and substantial government investment in public health initiatives like “Healthy China 2030.” The country’s growing network of public and private hospitals, along with increased urbanization and demand for high-quality healthcare services, has created significant opportunities for facilities management.

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Case Study: UEM Edgenta’s Energy Optimization Across Malaysia’s Public Hospitals





Healthcare facilities in Southeast Asia face the dual challenge of rising operational costs and growing sustainability mandates. Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH) manages a vast network of hospitals where electricity consumption accounts for a significant portion of facility operating expenses. With energy tariffs increasing and sustainability becoming a policy priority, the government sought to reduce costs and improve efficiency without compromising patient care.

The Challenge

Hospitals under MOH were experiencing escalating energy bills and inefficiencies due to aging infrastructure, overuse of HVAC systems, and poor maintenance practices.

and inefficiencies due to aging infrastructure, overuse of HVAC systems, and poor maintenance practices. Facilities required compliance with environmental and regulatory norms , but lacked integrated monitoring systems.

, but lacked integrated monitoring systems. Energy wastage directly impacted hospital budgets, limiting funds that could be allocated toward patient care and infrastructure upgrades.





The Solution



UEM Edgenta Berhad, a leading integrated facilities management (IFM) company in Asia, partnered with MOH under a long-term concession to provide hospital support services across 32 public hospitals in Northern Peninsular Malaysia.

The company implemented a Comprehensive Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) Program that included:

IoT-enabled monitoring systems to track energy consumption patterns in real time. Asset optimization—upgrading inefficient chillers, boilers, and lighting systems. Smart Building Technologies—automation to adjust HVAC and lighting loads based on occupancy. Behavioral change programs for hospital staff to encourage energy-conscious practices. Performance-based FM approach, where cost savings were measured and shared between MOH and UEM Edgenta.



The Outcomes

Within the first 24 months of implementation (2017–2018) , UEM Edgenta’s program delivered RM 23.6 million (~USD 5.6 million) in cumulative energy savings across the hospital network.

, UEM Edgenta’s program delivered across the hospital network. The initiative also reduced carbon emissions significantly, helping hospitals align with Malaysia’s National Green Technology Policy .

significantly, helping hospitals align with Malaysia’s . Importantly, patient comfort and safety were not compromised—temperature and air quality remained within hospital care standards.

The program created a replicable model for other regional healthcare systems looking to adopt performance-based FM.

Why It Matters for the Market

This case proves that smart facilities management solutions deliver measurable ROI in healthcare, not just cost savings but sustainability and compliance.

in healthcare, not just cost savings but sustainability and compliance. Governments in Asia Pacific are actively encouraging private FM players to take on energy, safety, and maintenance responsibilities , which supports the region’s role as the fastest-growing healthcare facilities management market.

, which supports the region’s role as the fastest-growing healthcare facilities management market. For investors, this model shows how integrated FM contracts can become long-term revenue streams while enabling hospitals to stay future-ready.



Download a Sample Report and Explore Key Insights Today ➡️ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1026

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Segmentation Analysis

Service Type Analysis

Which Service Type Dominated the Healthcare Facilities Management Market in 2024?

The hard service segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. The importance of hospital fire safety cannot be overstated. Hospitals' patients who may be incapable of self-preservation in the face of a fire emergency. These facilities also store a plethora of medical gases and chemicals that can fuel fires, which makes them potentially more lethal and destructive. A fire protection system consists of many components that work together to suppress fires, provide early warning, and ensure the safe evacuation of occupants.

In April 2025, the Fire Safety Week, in collaboration with all states and Union Territories (UTs) and also relevant central ministries and departments, from April 21-25, was launched by prioritizing and highlighting the issue of fire prevention and safety in health facilities, the Union Health Department. They highlighted the need for planning for fire safety, building the capacity of healthcare functionaries on hospital fire safety, and organizing regular mock drills on fire preparedness and patient evacuation. (Source: Union health dept launches Fire Safety Week along with states, UTs – ThePrint – PTIFeed.)

The soft service segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Soft services in healthcare facility management include regular cleaning, sanitization, and pest control, which play an important role in maintaining a hygienic environment. The benefits of proper waste management include reducing the cost of healthcare, protecting workers from exposure to hazardous materials, reducing the risk of contamination of the environment, preventing the spread of infectious diseases, and protecting the health of healthcare workers, the public, and the environment.

According to a report published in June 2025, India’s first indigenous Automated Biomedical Waste Treatment Rig, named Srjanam, at AIIMS New Delhi on February 10, 2025, was launched by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. This new system was developed by the CSIR National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) in Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: India's First Indigenous Automated Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant Launched)



End Users Analysis

Which End-Users hold the Largest Healthcare Facilities Management Market Share in 2024?

The long-term healthcare facilities segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Long-term healthcare facilities play a critical role in meeting the complex needs of the older adults they serve, including but not limited to advanced care planning, medical care, rehabilitation, nursing, psychosocial support, and symptom management. These facilities are regulated in part by state laws overseen by attorneys general.

In August 2025, a new call center service that will help older adults and people with disabilities find and access appropriate long-term health care was introduced by Michigan. The ‘MI Options’ is a free service that will offer agents the ability to schedule and refer residents to trained and certified counselors in their community. (Source: Michigan launches call center to help residents navigate long-term care - mlive.com)



The hospitals & clinics segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Hospital facilities management in hospitals and clinics benefits include automating all hospital & clinic work, such as doctor-patient communication, appointment scheduling, and patient records. Hospital facilities management also helps reduce human errors, improves the easy processing of medical records, and enhances work efficiency.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Key Players:

• ABM Industries Inc – Provides specialized healthcare cleaning, engineering, and maintenance services to improve patient outcomes and facility efficiency.

• ISS World Services A/S – Delivers integrated facilities management in healthcare settings, with a strong focus on hygiene, catering, and operational support.

• Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc – Offers strategic healthcare facilities management, including compliance, space planning, and sustainability solutions.

• Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. – Provides comprehensive support services for hospitals, including cleaning, logistics, and building operations.

• Medxcel Facility Management – Specializes in healthcare-focused facilities services, from compliance and safety to landscaping and energy management.

• Mitie Group plc – Delivers tailored facilities solutions to healthcare providers, including portering, cleaning, and clinical waste management.

• Aramark Corporation – Offers healthcare support services such as environmental cleaning, food services, and facilities operations to enhance patient care.

• Compass Group plc – Through its Medirest division, delivers critical soft FM services in hospitals, including cleaning, catering, and patient support.

• Ecolab, Inc. – Provides infection prevention and hygiene solutions that help healthcare facilities meet safety and sanitation standards.

• OCS Group – Offers healthcare-specific facilities services such as cleaning, catering, and security to ensure a safe clinical environment.

• Serco Group plc – Manages both hard and soft FM services in healthcare, supporting clinical staff with safe, efficient environments.

• Sodexo – Delivers integrated facilities management in healthcare, focusing on patient nutrition, sanitation, and infrastructure maintenance.

• Vanguard Resources – Offers full-spectrum facilities management services for hospitals, including EVS, plant operations, and regulatory compliance.

• UEM Edgenta Berhad – Provides digital-enabled facilities and asset management services to healthcare institutions across Asia.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025, an initiative called SARTHAK (Systematic Assessment and Resilient Transformation in Health Accountability and Knowledge) was launched by the NHM Health Department, Haryana, said the director of National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, Dr. Virender Yadav. The SARTHAK is a structured assessment and monitoring framework used to ensure improved service, accountability, and quality improvement. (Source: Haryana launches 'SARTHAK' to boost accountability and quality in healthcare services - Babushahi.com.)



In February 2025, a Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) facility at Sector V in Kolkata was introduced by Sodexo India, a sustainable food services and valued experiences company. For the maintenance of biomedical equipment, the company partnered with many government hospitals. (Source: Sodexo India launches healthcare mgmt facility in Sector V | Kolkata News - The Times of India)

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Segment Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Hard Services Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance Fire Protection Systems Others

Soft Services Laundry Waste Management Cleaning & Pest Control Catering Security Others



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

Others



By Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1026

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Care Management Solutions Market : Explore how digital platforms are transforming patient engagement and coordinated care

➡️ Home Healthcare Market : See why aging populations and remote care demand are driving rapid adoption

➡️ Healthcare Analytics Market : Understand how data-driven insights are reshaping clinical and operational decisions

➡️ Healthcare Staffing Market : Track workforce shortages and flexible staffing models in modern healthcare

➡️ Integrated Facility Management Market : Learn how hospitals are outsourcing non-core services for efficiency gains

➡️ Care Management Solutions Market : Discover why payers and providers are investing in value-based care tools

➡️ Healthcare Payer Network Management Market : Analyze how digital platforms streamline claims, contracts, and compliance

➡️ RTLS in Healthcare Market : Find out how real-time location systems improve patient safety and asset tracking

➡️ Population Health Management Market : Explore how predictive analytics and preventive care improve outcomes

➡️ Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market : See how 3D printing is revolutionizing medical devices and personalized implants

➡️ Healthcare IT Market : Track the digital transformation powering telehealth, EHRs, and interoperability

➡️ Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market : Understand the growing role of screening, vaccines, and wellness tech

➡️ Healthcare ERP Market : Analyze how ERP solutions optimize hospital resource planning and financial workflows

➡️ Healthcare Navigation Platform Market : See how navigation tools help patients and providers reduce complexity in care journeys

➡️ Practice Management System Market : Discover how clinics streamline scheduling, billing, and operations with PMS solutions