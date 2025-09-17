Dr. Asaf Dagan with PetPace Discusses the New PetPace V3.0 Smart Collar for Dogs and Cats with YourUpdateTV

Dr. Asaf Dagan, Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Officer at PetPace, Discusses New Monitoring Technology That Shares Your Pets Vitals and Connects and Owners Directly to Veterinary Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two-thirds of U.S. households have a pet and keeping them healthy is a top priority for millions of Americans. To help, PetPace, a four-time award-winning leader in wearable pet health technology, has unveiled the V3.0 Smart Collar – the world’s most advanced device for dogs and cats. The collar monitors key vital signs in real time and provides instant connectivity with licensed veterinarians anytime, anywhere.

Recently, Dr. Asaf Dagan, Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Officer at PetPace, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to showcase how the V3.0 is changing the landscape of pet health.

Powered by advanced AI and validated through more than a decade of clinical research, PetPace V3.0 delivers continuous, clinical-grade monitoring of vital signs and behavior. By detecting subtle changes in activity, posture, sleep, pain and biometrics, the collar enables early identification of potential health issues, helping veterinarians and pet owners take proactive steps to protect animal well-being.

With its combination of cutting-edge monitoring, veterinary connectivity, and predictive insights, PetPace V3.0 sets a new standard for pet healthcare technology and positions itself as a must-have tool for owners committed to keeping their pets healthier, safer, and happier for years to come.

Breakthrough features include:

AskaVet: 24/7 Telehealth Access: Instantly connect with licensed veterinarians by chat or video through the PetPace app, supported by live biometric data from the collar.

Instantly connect with licensed veterinarians by chat or video through the PetPace app, supported by live biometric data from the collar. Share With Your Vet: Real-Time Telemedicine: Share your pet’s health data directly with your own veterinarian to enable virtual exams, treatment plans, and remote monitoring.

Share your pet’s health data directly with your own veterinarian to enable virtual exams, treatment plans, and remote monitoring. Epilepsy Monitoring (Beta): The first and only collar to record and track seizure events, providing critical information for more accurate diagnoses and treatment.

The first and only collar to record and track seizure events, providing critical information for more accurate diagnoses and treatment. Apple Watch Compatability : View your pet’s health data and receive alerts directly with access to the full App on your wrist in real time.

View your pet’s health data and receive alerts directly with access to the full App on your wrist in real time. AI-Driven Pain Detection: Proprietary technology that detects and quantifies pain before visible symptoms appear, allowing for earlier intervention and improved quality of life.





Whether it’s managing chronic conditions like cancer or heart disease or catching health problems early, PetPace V3.0 gives families peace of mind – and gives pets a better chance at a longer, healthier life.

The new PetPace V3.0 is now available for purchase at www.petpace.com and on Amazon.



About Dr. Asaf Dugan

Asaf Dagan is the Chief Veterinary Scientist & Co-Founder at PetPace™ Dr. Dagan is a Diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP), specializing in Canine and Feline medicine. He is also certified in veterinary acupuncture by the International Veterinary Acupuncture Society (IVAS). In addition, he successfully completed advanced training in diagnostic ultrasound, laser surgery techniques and orthopedics. Dr. Dagan graduated with honors from Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine and was admitted to Phi-Zeta, the Veterinary Honor Society. He practiced small animal veterinary medicine in esteemed veterinary hospitals in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Israel, treating a variety of health issues, diseases, surgical and emergency/trauma cases.



About PetPace

Based in Burlington, MA, PetPace is the patented, award-winning, global leader in wearable pet health technology. Designed by veterinarians, powered by AI/ML, and scientifically validated, the PetPace collar delivers real-time health data to enhance early detection, improve outcomes, and enable proactive pet care. Trusted by veterinary professionals, researchers, industry, government agencies, and pet families worldwide, PetPace is transforming the future of animal wellness.

