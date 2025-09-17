Just Released From Palmetto Publishing: Children’s Picture Book THE UNICORN THAT DIDN’T BELIEVE Inspires with Tale of Self-Discovery

Charleston, SC, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For children’s author Tracy Ann Cousins, helping others is part of her DNA. For over three decades, her professional life was devoted to serving the needs of special education students as well as massage therapy patients, and in her personal life, she has devoted herself to her three children and her many friends. Carrying on her lifelong mission of empowering others, she presents a new children’s book on the idea of believing in oneself. Inspired by the loved ones in Cousins’ life, the book explores the importance of self-discovery and self-acceptance.

In “The Unicorn That Didn’t Believe,” a young gender-neutral unicorn named Sammy desperately wants to fit in with the other unicorns. But unlike the other boys and girls, Sammy has a nub instead of a horn. After seeking advice from their cousin and grandmother, Sammy embarks on a journey to discover who they really are and what Sammy uncovers will ultimately surprise them. A feel-good read for elementary-aged children, the book cleverly unpacks the art of believing in oneself, illustrating how to develop healthy self-esteem.

“The Unicorn That Didn’t Believe” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Tracy Ann Cousins is an author of children’s fiction and has been in the business of empowering others for over thirty-two years. She holds a master’s degree in special education and a degree in massage therapy. A mother of three adult children, she lives in Nevada where she enjoys swimming, walking, reading, knitting, and spending time with family and friends in her free time.

