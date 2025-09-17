Great Plains Communications (GPC) Announces Elite Wi-Fi to Provide A Worry-free VIP Internet Experience

Blair, Nebraska, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the leading Midwestern telecommunications provider, today announced that it is offering Elite Wi-Fi, a worry-free, VIP Internet experience to residential customers on GPC’s fiber network in Nebraska, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa.

“Providing the best experience for our customers is always our top priority,” said Janelle Allison, Chief Service Delivery Officer of Great Plains Communications. “Elite Wi-Fi is personalized to each household, taking the worry out of Wi-Fi with a hands-off, VIP experience, no DIY stress, no buffering and no frustration.”

With the growing trend of employing multiple smart devices that must connect simultaneously throughout a household, GPC’s Elite Wi-Fi is the optimal technology solution for a reliable and worry-free high-speed internet connection. Many users assume internet speed alone guarantees a great online experience, but that’s only part of the story. The internet connection brings bandwidth to the home. From there, the Wi-Fi network distributes that speed to every device and every corner of the home. Without proper Wi-Fi set up and optimization, even the fastest internet can feel slow, creating dead zones, buffering and user dissatisfaction.

Elite Wi-Fi solves this by pairing GPC’s ultra-fast fiber internet with a personalized, professionally installed wall-to-wall Wi-Fi network designed specifically to meet the unique needs of each home. Trained technicians assess the home’s layout, place access points for maximum coverage, optimize and test to ensure every device performs at its best and train users to utilize every feature of Elite Wi-Fi, including parental controls and security alerts on the Plume Home App. Elite Wi-Fi users will also enjoy VIP priority support, including troubleshooting and technician visits.

For more information about Elite Wi-Fi from Great Plains Communications, contact us through our website or call 888.343.8014.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications (GPC) is the leading privately-owned communications and fiber technology provider in the Midwest. The company prides itself on a high-performing network and high-performing people, delivering world-class technology solutions that connect, inspire and empower customers, communities, employees and partners.

With over a century of experience, the company delivers fiber-based services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD-WAN, video and voice solutions to business and residential customers in over 200 communities in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Nebraska while also meeting the unique needs of regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers, hyperscalers and other service providers.

All services are powered by the company’s growing MEF-certified 19,000+ mile fiber network that reaches 13 states, monitored by the company’s 24/7/365 Network Operations Center. Learn more at www.gpcom.com.