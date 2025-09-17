Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First Automotive Grade Ceramic Capacitors With Y1 Rating in SMD Casing

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of Automotive Grade AC line rated ceramic disc safety capacitors that are the industry’s first with a Y1 rating to be offered in a surface-mount casing. Combining their Y1 rating of 500 V AC and 1500 V DC with high capacitance to 4.7 nF, the Vishay BCcomponents SMDY1 Automotive Series devices are designed to provide EMI / RFI suppression and filtering in harsh, high humidity environments.

AEC-Q200 qualified with PPAP available, the capacitors released today will be used in on-board chargers (OBC), traction inverters, battery management systems (BMS), e-compressors, and AC/DC converters in electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) vehicles. For these applications, the devices offer high humidity resistance with a Class IIB humidity grade (in accordance with IEC60384-14 annex I) and can withstand the 85 / 85 / 1000 h test.

Allowing for surface-mount assembly with a reflow soldering process, SMDY1 Automotive Series capacitors reduce production costs. Unlike leaded components, the devices offer a low, flat profile on the PCB to enable flat casings or backside PCB mounting without the clearance space required by through-hole capacitors.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the components consist of a copper-plated ceramic disc and feature encapsulation made of flame-resistant epoxy resin in accordance with UL 94 V-0. The devices are available in two case sizes: the C case with a creepage distance of 10 mm and the D case with a creepage distance of 14.5 mm.

Device Specification Table:

Series SMDY1 Automotive Series Ceramic class 2 Ceramic dielectric Y5U Voltage (V AC ) Y1: 500

(1500 V DC ) X1: 760 Min. capacitance (pF) 470 Max. capacitance (pF) 4700 Capacitance tolerance (%) ± 20 Mounting Surface-mount



Samples and production quantities of the SMDY1 Automotive Series are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720328910748



Link to datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28582 (SMDY1 Automotive Series)

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com