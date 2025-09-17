Denver’s #1 Team, The Impact Group, Joins eXp Realty Following $305M in Sales

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that The Impact Group, one of Colorado’s most decorated real estate teams, has joined its growing global network. Based in Denver, Colorado, the 31-agent, four-support-staff team closed $305 million in sales across 429 units in 2024, earning the top spot in the Denver Metro Association of Realtors rankings for two consecutive years.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Impact Group to eXp Realty. Their track record of success in Denver and their commitment to innovation and collaboration make them an incredible addition to our community of top producers,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Together, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible for agents and their clients.” The Impact Group first began conversations about eXp in 2018, but started seriously exploring the move about a year and a half ago. “It wasn’t about leaving something broken, it was about being curious,” Jon Cole, founder of the Impact Group shared. “The market was shifting, and we wanted to understand what was happening in other models and how the best agents were positioning themselves for the future.”

They quickly discovered that eXp offered more than a new brokerage model — it provided instant access to a national and international network of top producers. “That level of collaboration is game-changing,” said Tabitha Bartel, owner of the Impact Group. “It gives our team access to strategies, marketing ideas, and systems that have been proven to work in competitive environments nationwide. And in return, we get to share what’s worked for us here in Colorado, which keeps us sharp and forces us to innovate.”

With their move to eXp, The Impact Group plans to expand their collaborative reach, sharpen their competitive edge in a shifting market, and continue delivering exceptional value to clients across Colorado.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3379dd59-cc49-4510-a54d-93d98baf5219