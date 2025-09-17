United States Mint 2025 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (S) Available September 23

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2025 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (S) (product code 25EM) beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to 10 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sale, subject to availability.

The 2025 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (S) is struck at the San Francisco Mint, rendered in 99.9% fine silver with a reeded edge, and priced at $95 each. There are currently no further releases for this product beyond 2025 as the Mint creates new numismatic products to enhance your collection.

Customers may set up a “Remind Me” alert, purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, and view additional American Eagle products.

About the United States Mint

